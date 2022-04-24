Giulia Gazzani, the daughter of the mayor of Castelbelforte in Mantovano, who died at 27 after the gym – Corriere.it

from Giovanni Bernardi

Giulia Gazzani killed by an illness at home after training in the gym. She was the daughter of Massimiliano, vice president of the Province of Mantua: an autopsy could be ordered

Rescuers tried in every way and for a long time to revive her, but there was nothing to be done. she died in this way, struck down by a sudden illness at the age of 27 on the evening of Saturday 23 April Giulia Gazzani, daughter of Massimiliano Gazzanifor eight years mayor of Castelbelforte and since the middle of last December vice-president of the Province of Mantua with responsibility for culture and education. The young woman was now found lifeless in her own home: not long ago she had returned from the gym when, in fact, she was hit by the illness that proved fatal. Once the alarm went off, the rescuers arrived on the scene together with the carabinieri within a matter of minutes. 118 personnel tried the impossible, but eventually had to give up in the face of the evidence.

The drama of the Gazzani family The tragic news began to spread in the village already on Saturday evening and then became public knowledge on Sunday morning. Over the course of the hours, since Saturday, the rumor has also spread among the other public administrators of Castelbelforte and the province of Mantua regarding the drama that touched the family of mayor Gazzani, causing everyone disbelief and grief for the death of the young woman, which came like a bolt from the blue. After the finding by the medical examiner and following the completion of all the formalities, the body of the young woman was taken to the mortuary of the Mantua hospital awaiting developments.

The autopsy hypothesis It cannot be excluded that an autopsy will be performed in the next few hours, either ordered by the judiciary or requested by the young woman’s family. The autopsy examination, although at the moment it is only a hypothesis, it could in fact shed light on the causes of such a sudden and dramatic death. It is likely that the initiatives planned in Castelbelforte, including those scheduled for April 25th, will already be canceled today and on the day of the funeral in the town the city mourning will be announced.

