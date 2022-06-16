Giulia is already a beautiful model!

The singer has unveiled sublime photos of her daughter.

Carla Bruni gave news of her little Giulia. But the young girl now has everything of a grown-up. While she is only ten years old, she seems to have inherited from her mother. After her son, the model shared two photos of her child on Instagram. On the pictures, we see her posing on a balcony. She wears her mother’s clothes: an oversized black blazer jacket and she wears black heeled ankle boots as well. Since the outfit suits her perfectly, we imagine thatshe has grown up. Indeed, the mannequin size would not suit everyone! But Giulia seems to have all of her mom’s assets. Maybe she will follow in his footsteps in the fashion world?

In description, the companion of Nicolas Sarkozy wrote with humor: “On Wednesdays, we steal our mother’s clothes…“. She clarified in English that Giulia “melted his heart“. A true declaration of love.

In the comments, subscribers did not hesitate to share their astonishment: “As she grew“, “Mini-Carla“, “A beauty like her mother“…We can’t wait to find out if the young girl will follow in her mother’s footsteps in modeling.

In Point of viewCarla Bruni had however explained that Giulia does not have the same tastes as her in music: “At her age, she is very fond of artists like Ariana Grande and Sia. In his eyes, my songs are more like lullabies. I let her choose what she wants. We have our moments of sharing, but his relationship to music remains very spontaneous and natural for the moment.“. But she is still young, she will surely appreciate as she grows up.