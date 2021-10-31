Giulia Quadrifoglio QV600, screaming power and captivating look – Auto World

Manhart fished for Alfa Romeo to give life to his latest creation. The German tuning company has decided to give life to the new QV600, an even more extreme version of the already very powerful one Giulia Quadrifoglio. If anyone thinks that the number 600 indicates the power of this car, they are very wrong: thanks to the changes made by Manhart, from the new tailpipes to the updated twin turbocharger, the 2.9-liter V6 hidden under the hood is in able to give off up to 653 hp of power and 790 Nm of torque.

We are talking about a very high performance increase, considering that the original Giulia Quadrifoglio boasts specifications of 503 HP and 600 Nm. In combination with this extremely powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a eight-speed automatic transmission of speed. However, the specifications relating to the time needed to consume the shot from 0 to 100 km / h and the maximum speed that can be reached have not been announced. No changes were made to the braking system, while Manhart decided to put his hand to that of the suspensions, updated to allow the car to enjoy lower ground clearance. Elsewhere, a new set of 20 ″ tires appears, each of which features black spokes and a yellow-tinted outer rim.

The bodywork was also outwardly made more captivating. The livery was in fact embellished with matt black vertical racing stripes with yellow accents, the same ones that are also found on the front fascia and on the rear diffuser. Inside the cockpit, the German tuning company has decided to leave everything unchanged, giving the QV600 the same feeling of sportiness as the original Giulia Quadrifoglio. Manhart has announced that they will only be built 10 specimens of this special version of Giulia Quadrifoglio, each of which will be on sale for 119,500 euros.

Images: Manhart

