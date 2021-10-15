Giulia Salemi, girlfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli / “I improve by growing up like Kim Kardashian”

Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli’s girlfriend: from love born in the house of Big Brother Vip to marriage?

Giulia Salemi and the girlfriend of Pierpaolo Pretelli ready for the big step, even if at the moment they are seriously thinking only of coexistence. The couple does not exclude the possibility one day to go up to the altar together, but first they live their love. Pretelli, engaged in the new adventure of ‘Tale and Which Show’, has been paparazzi in these days in the company of his Juliet in the streets of Rome intent on walking hand in hand. The beautiful influencer left the beloved Milan to spend a few days in the capital with her love to celebrate the victory of the last episode of the variety of Raiuno.

Pierpaolo Pretelli, marriage proposal to Giulia Salemi at the end of Such and what show? / Surprise coming but ..

Meanwhile, the former velino of Striscia La Notizia interviewed by RTL102.5 revealed: “let’s live together”. The couple, in fact, have lived all these months as ‘commuters’ as Salemi has bought a new house in Milan, while Pretelli lives in Rome. It is possible that Pretelli has decided to leave Rome to move permanently to his girlfriend in Milan for the joy of the Prelemes who have been rooting for their love on social media for months.

Pierpaolo Pretelli will be Irama at Tale and as Show / Another Sanremo imitation

Loading... Advertisements

Giulia Salemi: “Pierpaolo Pretelli wants me so much”

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they love each other madly. From the house of the GF VIP their love has never stopped, indeed between the two the passion is skyrocketing. The confirmation comes from the social networks where Pierpaolo commented on a beautiful shot of his partner lying on the stairs. “I would go up and down those stairs as if there was no tomorrow” commented the former velino of Striscia La Notizie with the Persian influencer who replied “to be desired so much by a man for a chronic insecure like me is an injection of self-esteem”.

Giulia Salemi, girlfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli / “Marriage? We have plans but …”

Salemi is very popular today and does not hide it at all: “I have made some steps forward, indeed, some passoni, I am in a moment where I am at ease with my body, even if I do not have a sculpted abdomen, I like myself in a bathing suit while before I was ashamed. The fuse is Pierpaolo, but I too look at myself with the eyes of love, not with the eyes of before, when I felt inferior, not up to par. I feel matured and I feel valued, I improve as I grow up, like Kim Kardashian (laughs, ed). It’s nice to like yourself and to know you are pleased ”. Pretelli himself, in fact, let slip about their relationship: “we have a lot of fun, laugh, joke, it’s nice to have a girl who is also a friend of yours, that’s all. I have always dreamed of the Mulino Bianco family. Let’s say I’m very demanding and she pleases me ”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED