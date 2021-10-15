News

Giulia Salemi, girlfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli / “I improve by growing up like Kim Kardashian”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli’s girlfriend: from love born in the house of Big Brother Vip to marriage?

Giulia Salemi and the girlfriend of Pierpaolo Pretelli ready for the big step, even if at the moment they are seriously thinking only of coexistence. The couple does not exclude the possibility one day to go up to the altar together, but first they live their love. Pretelli, engaged in the new adventure of ‘Tale and Which Show’, has been paparazzi in these days in the company of his Juliet in the streets of Rome intent on walking hand in hand. The beautiful influencer left the beloved Milan to spend a few days in the capital with her love to celebrate the victory of the last episode of the variety of Raiuno.

Pierpaolo Pretelli, marriage proposal to Giulia Salemi at the end of Such and what show? / Surprise coming but ..

Meanwhile, the former velino of Striscia La Notizia interviewed by RTL102.5 revealed: “let’s live together”. The couple, in fact, have lived all these months as ‘commuters’ as Salemi has bought a new house in Milan, while Pretelli lives in Rome. It is possible that Pretelli has decided to leave Rome to move permanently to his girlfriend in Milan for the joy of the Prelemes who have been rooting for their love on social media for months.

Pierpaolo Pretelli will be Irama at Tale and as Show / Another Sanremo imitation

Loading...
Advertisements

Giulia Salemi: “Pierpaolo Pretelli wants me so much”

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they love each other madly. From the house of the GF VIP their love has never stopped, indeed between the two the passion is skyrocketing. The confirmation comes from the social networks where Pierpaolo commented on a beautiful shot of his partner lying on the stairs. “I would go up and down those stairs as if there was no tomorrow” commented the former velino of Striscia La Notizie with the Persian influencer who replied “to be desired so much by a man for a chronic insecure like me is an injection of self-esteem”.

Giulia Salemi, girlfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli / “Marriage? We have plans but …”

Salemi is very popular today and does not hide it at all: “I have made some steps forward, indeed, some passoni, I am in a moment where I am at ease with my body, even if I do not have a sculpted abdomen, I like myself in a bathing suit while before I was ashamed. The fuse is Pierpaolo, but I too look at myself with the eyes of love, not with the eyes of before, when I felt inferior, not up to par. I feel matured and I feel valued, I improve as I grow up, like Kim Kardashian (laughs, ed). It’s nice to like yourself and to know you are pleased ”. Pretelli himself, in fact, let slip about their relationship: “we have a lot of fun, laugh, joke, it’s nice to have a girl who is also a friend of yours, that’s all. I have always dreamed of the Mulino Bianco family. Let’s say I’m very demanding and she pleases me ”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
736
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
601
News

Cinema, all films out in October
575
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
508
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
451
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
394
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
359
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
356
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
318
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top