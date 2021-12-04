Giuliani, former swimming coach, cleans the pool

Among the pioneers of open water, for 27 years federal technician: now as a paid technical collaborator of Olimpic Nuoto Napoli he also dedicates himself to cleaning a swimming pool. “I’m not starving, nor do I argue with the Federation but I would like to make my skills available again”

From water triumphs to pool cleaning. The step was not a short one, nor was it taken for granted. Yet, at 62, with a past as mayor of Piombino, Massimo Giuliani found himself having to reinvent a profession, despite his great skills that have brought triumphs and medals to Italy. “Not because I am starving, even if the situation is not easy, but because my values ​​have taught me this”, he explains to the Gazzetta. “And I’m not even in controversy with the Federation, which for me is a family.”

the social message – Giuliani revealed in a post on Facebook what he does now, after the contract with Fin expired in December a year ago: “5.30 am cleaning in the pool. Well, I say, well. After 112 medals between world and European championships, and two Olympic medals won by the Italian National Team under my direction lasting 27 years, and the Journalist Friends of the most prestigious national sports newspapers and they do not tell me to be the longest post held by a Technical Commissioner in the history of all Italian sport in every discipline (by the way … CONI, where are you?). After entering the World Hall of Fame for water sports, as the second coach in the history of Italian swimming, after the great Alberto Castagnetti, and first in open water. Yes I’m here in the pool cleaning. “

explanation – “The posts on Facebook can be misunderstood – specifies Giuliani -. I’m not starving and I don’t live on the street, I’m in the house my parents left me. I just wanted to bring my case to general attention, which is also that of thousands of other Italians, old and young, with skills that are not valued. It is our country system that does not work, that does not value studies and excellence that is found at home. The “brains” have to go abroad. evaluate people for their abilities. A speech that applies to recent graduates, but also to those who like me are no longer so young. I am 62 years old, I spent 27 in the Federation, which was my family, also because I lost soon the parents, first the mother and then the father. I found many friends, she was a constant point of reference. In my career as a technician I was in 36 countries around the world for at least a week. I studied, I studied a lot, and results of my studies were in one l hybrid shop 25 meters long. Here, I would like these skills, which are not only technical, could still be useful to sport. But not only that, since I was councilor for 10 years and mayor for 5 in Piombino, for 3 vice president of the Province of Livorno, for 3 responsible for the Environment Commission of the regional ANCI. I am secretary of the European Technical Commission of open water swimming, a beautiful role, but I would like to do a job, not a volunteer … “.

what future? – Giuliani brought Roberto Merlini to the Italian title, Martina Grimaldi to the Olympic bronze in London 2012, to Rachele Bruni silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Transmitting skills, knowledge, “but above all values”. Giuliani still feels tied to the Italian swimming family, while “I feel far from Coni, even though I have always had good relations with all the presidents. I launched some proposals, but no one looked for me. I received the Christmas cards .. . “. Giuliani doesn’t ask for alms, he just wants to be useful. As he also specified in his polite outburst on social media. “The important thing is to have the strength to leave again, to have a job, whatever it is and to do it at its best. But above all, to keep the values, to continue studying, to continue to explore and to face the difficulties that life inevitably presents to us. My family taught me this. And therefore, while waiting for this life to bring me more opportunities to test my skills and enhance my skills both in sports and in organization, we go on. But if this does not happen, in these years, I plan to become just as good at cleaning pools as I have been as a CT. “

December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 14:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link