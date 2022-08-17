Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, testifies as being investigated in court for attempted voter fraud in Georgia | International

Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has become the linchpin of the criminal investigation unfolding in Georgia over the Republican’s attempted rigging in the weeks following the November 2020 presidential election. Trump urged prominent officials of that State to find all the necessary votes to reverse the victory of Joe Biden, and in that mission, according to prosecutors, the former mayor of New York played a leading role. That is why Giuliani has gone from being an important witness in the case to becoming the object of the investigation.

Giuliani, 78, who in recent weeks had resisted appearing before the Fulton County court, which is instructing the case, alleging health reasons – two stents were placed in early July, and he claimed not to be able to fly -, He arrived at 8:30 this Wednesday at the courthouse in Atlanta to appear before the special grand jury, which began its work in May and in whose hands is what may be the most significant case against Trump, his attempt to corrupt an election.

According to prosecutors, Giuliani traveled to the Georgian capital in December 2020 to spread baseless accusations of voter fraud on behalf of the then-sitting president. The emissary was received with light and stenographers, as the tycoon’s personal lawyer, and used the pulpit of the state Capitol to make a series of false claims about the unreliability of voting machines and alleged suitcases full of Democratic ballots with which two officials They made the switch to favor the Democrat Biden. Giuliani then orchestrated the great conspiracy plot, supported by conspicuous local Trump supporters. This year, the tycoon has tried to take revenge in the state primaries.

More embarrassing, although also affected by the cloud of flashes and microphones, was his arrival this morning at the courthouse. The fact that he is being formally investigated amounts to a possible indictment if the grand jury’s findings appear so to prosecutors, the only ones with the power to bring charges.

Giuliani arrived at the court date accompanied by his attorney, Robert Costello, and Vernon Jones, a prominent Trump supporter in Georgia and a vociferous promoter of the hoax that Trump won that swing state in 2020. Asked what he expected, Giuliani He told the swarm of reporters gathered outside the courthouse: “They’ll ask and then we’ll see.” His lawyers tried to prevent his trip to Atlanta, in exchange for appearing by videoconference, arguing the placement of the two stents. But a judge, the same one who oversees the grand jury, ruled last week that Giuliani could travel “by train, bus or Uber.” It is unknown how he got to Atlanta this Wednesday. Giuliani left the court about six hours later, with no details of his statement released. “The grand jury is a process [sometido a] secret and we are going to respect that, ”explained his lawyer.

The Georgia investigation is led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who has asked the FBI to beef up courthouse security after Trump dismissed prosecutors as “horrible and vicious people.” The wave of threats to the federal police has been increasing after the search of Trump’s residence in Florida.

His lawyer hinted Monday that Giuliani could avail himself of the confidentiality clause not to reveal information about his conversations with the former president. In addition to Giuliani, other Trump advisers and lawyers have been summoned by the grand jury, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another proponent of the Biden vote-stealing theory. Trump’s bad loss was immediately substantiated in the movement Stop the steal (Stop the robbery), one more manifestation of the colossal Trumpist anger with the institutions that led many of his supporters to storm Congress on January 6, 2021. The assault is being investigated separately by a specific congressional committee and by the Department of Justice.

