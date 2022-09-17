Giuly highlights Lionel Messi’s evolution

For his second season at PSG, Lionel Messi shows a more attractive face. Less of a scorer than during his period at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian international has changed his style of play and remains formidable in his passing quality.

After a first season of adapting to PSG, Lionel Messi has shown another face since the start of the 2022-2023 financial year. Benefiting from an optimal physical preparation, the number 30 of the Rouge & Bleu already has 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 matches played. Great statistics like his two attacking friends, Neymar Jr (11 goals and 7 assists) and Kylian Mbappe (10 goals). In an interview at Parisianthe former player of PSG (2008-2011), Ludovic Giulywhich rubbed shoulders with the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to FC Barcelonaa evokes the current form of the Argentinian.

Giuly highlights change in Messi’s game

At first, the former French international recalled the reasons for the poor form of Lionel Messi during the 2021-2022 financial year. “I always knew it would be complicated for him last season. When you were the king of the world in a club and you arrive overnight in a new country and in another championship, it is never easy, even if you are the best player in the world. It takes time to absorb the change and we saw that his first year was complicated. But I was convinced that his second season would be good because the great players always question themselves, that’s what he did. »

If he is less of a scorer than at a certain time, Lionel Messi has especially evolved his game, as pointed out, Ludovic Giuly. “Certainly, it is no longer the same, but the quality is still present. There remains ‘Leo’, the one who can change a match. His intelligence today is to be able to be decisive otherwise. As he is a little less on the finish, he is now on the last pass. He shows everyone that you can still evolve and change the way you play, even at 35. He is a good example for all players, young and old. »