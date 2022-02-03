“Giuntoli did everything to get Gatti, but he wanted him immediately …”

TO Radio Mars in the course of the program “The network swells” he intervened Guido Angelozzisporting director of Frosinone: “Gatti? Juventus anticipated everyone, even a German and a French club. The player was coveted by many important teams. Juventus were farsighted in getting him with this move, they were ahead of other teams. There were those offered more but Juve were good. Is he a mix of Bonucci and Chiellini? Of course, my friend Giuntoli did everything to bring him to Naples but the conditions were not there, that is to let the boy stay Cherubini was very good at taking it.





Zerbin counterpart in the Gatti operation? At first maybe but Giuntoli is awake and attentive, he wanted to do the operation without putting the boy inside. Napoli tried to catch him before taking Tuanzebe but we didn’t give him, the blue club was among the first to notice Gatti as a perspective player. It was not Napoli’s fault, until 15 days ago we didn’t want to talk to anyone, then the agent started bringing offers and if you don’t sit down it seems that you want to do him and the player a wrong. In the end we talked to different teams and Juventus won and left us. “