Giuntoli-Koulibaly phone call: there is a decision on Inter

Fresh winner of the Africa Cup, Kalidou Koulibaly is ready to return a Naples available to Luciano Spalletti.

In the past few hours, his former attorney Bruno Satinhad spoken of a possible postponement of the return to Naples due to celebrations in Senegal, thus putting at risk the presence of the blue defender in the delicate championship match on Saturday night against theInter.

Senegal’s defender Kalidou Koulibaly holds the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images)

To clarify the return of the Senegalese to Italy is Republicwhich reveals a phone call between the director Cristiano Joints and the defender, in which Koulibaly reassured the environment about his presence for Saturday’s match at the Maradona. Player he will be back in Castel Volturno as early as tomorrowtogether with Franck Anguissawhich took third place with Cameroon.

It will be up to Luciano Spalletti understand whether to immediately launch the two players from 1 ‘or continue to trust those who have done very well in the last month.