Giuntoli: “That’s why Manolas has now left Napoli. We will replace him in January”

“Petagna from the first minute? The hope is that he will make a great performance, he is the first as a starter. The bench is not too long, but in attack he has some alternatives from Mertens to Politano passing through Ounas for the last half hour”. Words and thoughts of Cristiano Giuntoli, sporting director of the Naples who spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN’ a few minutes before the kick-off of the San Siro match against Milan.

Why is Manolas gone now? Couldn’t it have waited for January?

“The boy has had a lot of problems in the last two months, we recovered him just for the Leicester match. Then he had a flare-up of the injury, we still had to wait until January to see him back on the pitch. After that he went, he found the team. agreement and we found it too. But anyway, he wouldn’t have played with us anymore. ”

Will the goal now be to replace him in January?

“We are missing a right central defensive player, we will try to seize some great opportunities from a technical and economic point of view. Then we will see what happens.”

The African Cup could slip, what do you think?

“We are interested, we have four players who could go. We always think about safety, for the good of the people and everyone. Then we shouldn’t play, obviously, we would be very happy.”