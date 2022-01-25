Giuntoli wants to give Spalletti two left full backs! Not only Olivera, there is also a name in Serie A

Despite the long courtship, the Naples failed to register Reinildo He sent on a free transfer. The full-back of the Lille will play inAtletico Madridwhich also beat the competition from Lazio. Repubblica talks about it.

Naples transfer market

“However, De Laurentiis’ club is close to Olivera, Getafe left-back: the Azzurri are proposing an onerous loan with a redemption obligation set at 10 million euros. The Spanish club, however, would not want to deprive themselves of the player in this transfer session .

Olivera pushes to land in Naples immediately, but it is not the only name Giuntoli is working on: the goal of the Tuscan ds is to give Spalletti two left full backs for next season.

With Mario Rui leaving and Ghoulam expiring, Napoli works on Parisi of Empoli. The Tuscan club is in no hurry to make decisions and, given the boy’s good performance, hopes to unleash a summer auction to sell the 2000-born defender for a significant amount “