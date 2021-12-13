Giuseppe Chiarella new president of the Italian Society of Otology and Hearing Sciences

Giuseppe Chiarella from Catanzaro is the new President of the Italian Society of Otology and Hearing Sciences (SIOSU).

He was elected by the new Board of Directors of the Society at the end of the IV Congress held on 10 and 11 December last, in Naples. Giuseppe Chiarella, is Professor of Audiology and Phoniatrics at the Magna Graecia University and Director of the Operational Unit of Audiology and Phoniatrics and of the Reference Center for Cochlear Implants of the University Hospital.

After the prestigious appointment, the new SIOSU President summarized the company’s plans for the near future: “Italian otology is of the highest level, and technological progress in this area is rapid and extraordinary and allows us to effectively help patients suffering from ear pathology, for this reason the goal of my presidency will be the involvement of colleagues in the creation of a real Italian otological network that continues in the high level of assistance, improving territorial integration, with particular attention to the training of young specialists through a permanent teaching network spread throughout the national territory. ”