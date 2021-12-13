Health

Giuseppe Chiarella new president of the Italian Society of Otology and Hearing Sciences

Photo of James Reno James Reno19 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Giuseppe Chiarella from Catanzaro is the new President of the Italian Society of Otology and Hearing Sciences (SIOSU).

He was elected by the new Board of Directors of the Society at the end of the IV Congress held on 10 and 11 December last, in Naples. Giuseppe Chiarella, is Professor of Audiology and Phoniatrics at the Magna Graecia University and Director of the Operational Unit of Audiology and Phoniatrics and of the Reference Center for Cochlear Implants of the University Hospital.

After the prestigious appointment, the new SIOSU President summarized the company’s plans for the near future: “Italian otology is of the highest level, and technological progress in this area is rapid and extraordinary and allows us to effectively help patients suffering from ear pathology, for this reason the goal of my presidency will be the involvement of colleagues in the creation of a real Italian otological network that continues in the high level of assistance, improving territorial integration, with particular attention to the training of young specialists through a permanent teaching network spread throughout the national territory. ”

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno19 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Young people and alcoholism on the rise: serious consequences even in the short term”

4 weeks ago

Our mental health relies on these valuable brain foods

4 weeks ago

If we take anticoagulants, pay attention to this natural remedy useful for colds and sore throats

1 week ago

Covid has increased the number of HIV carriers who do not know they are HIV positive

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button