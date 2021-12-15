Giuseppe Gramegna: “I saw death and now I tell everyone: the vaccine saves us”

The heart surgeon of Humanitas Gavazzeni serious for Covid in March 2020. He received the Extreme Unction, the interview for our #iomivaccino column.

Giuseppe Gramegna, heart surgeon at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Clinics in Bergamo, tells us about his experience with Covid-19. Originally from Rome, he studied medicine in the capital and then worked in various hospitals between Sassari and Milan. Gramegna, 61 years old in September, arrived in our city 5 years ago.

Due to Covid-19 you ended up in intensive care, experiencing the tragedy in the worst moments of the pandemic both as a doctor and as a patient.



“I must admit that this infection surprised me a lot, also because at first I thought it would be confined to China. When we registered the first infections in Italy too, I understood the gravity of the situation “.

Covid-19 has begun to claim thousands of deaths in the Bergamo area.



“During the first wave we were unprepared and we immediately fell ill with our epicenter in the province of Bergamo. I also contracted Covid and was immediately hospitalized. I remember that moment as if it were yesterday, also because it was March 9, 2020, the first day of lockdown ».

How does it feel, as a doctor and as a patient, to fight an unknown and invisible enemy?



“In some ways you don’t have time for fear. I live in Bergamo alone, as my family has stayed in Rome and as a result I have had the great support of my fellow doctors and nurses. I was accompanied to the hospital and my condition immediately appeared not good, so much so that the CT scan had highlighted a very compromised situation with extensive and bilateral pneumonia. I was practically one of the patients who risked their life because of the virus ».

From what he says, he has always remained vigilant, even during the days of hospitalization in intensive care.



«Exactly, immediately after the diagnosis I was given oxygen and mounted the CPAP helmet, but even this was not enough, so my colleagues decided to proceed with the tracheotomy and mechanical ventilation. I was awake and I made myself understood with gestures by the nurses, with whom until a few hours before I had worked side by side. In the meantime, the queues of sick people increased in front of the hospitals and in the following days we would have witnessed a boom in deaths due to Covid ».

Were you able to inform your family in Rome of the situation you were experiencing?



“Through colleagues, I was able to contact my wife and children. In those moments, even the patients with close relatives were as if they were on the other side of the world, because they could not enter the hospitals. The employees of the health management went around between the beds to make video calls at the home of all the patients, obviously offering not only clinical support. My bed neighbor in the ICU was of Peruvian origin and they had to arrange to call their wife in Peru, calculating the different time zone. The worry was so great and, in my heart, I had the prospect of a near death very clear, so much so that no one could get it out of my head “.

A feeling that accompanied you throughout your hospital stay?



«I have well in mind the eyes of those who visited me: they could not look me in the face because they knew my gravity. An hospitalized colleague died right next to me and I saw dozens of bodies being taken away. I am safe thanks to my fantastic colleagues and to God’s Providence ».

Giuseppe Gramegna

In the hardest days of the pandemic, nurses and doctors were exhausted and even discouraged by the high number of deaths.



«The medical staff never rested and did their utmost to treat all the sick, but unfortunately many patients did not respond to the therapies. In fact, people died as in war, without a reason and there was no time for fear or worry. We lived in a situation to which we were almost resigned. During my hospitalization I received the Extreme Unction from don Claudio Del Monte, the parish priest of Malpensata who replaced our chaplain ».

Fortunately, his condition improved and he was able to leave the hospital on his own legs.



“After nearly two months, I was discharged with negative swabs and skyrocketing antibodies. I was alive, with 20 kilos less and without energy, so much so that I was struggling to move ».

What was your biggest wish?



«To hug my family again. Although I had to recover physically and with the hole in my neck due to the tracheotomy, I left for Rome aboard an automedical hired for the occasion. Seeing my wife again was a great thrill. She is from Bergamo, we met in Rome 40 years ago, while we were attending Catholic Action and we have been married for 32 years. You teach in a high school in the capital and followed the drama we experienced in Bergamo on television. After 600 kilometers in the car, where we did not meet a soul, my daughter told me that I looked like a child in the clothes of the older brother. We started laughing … ».

In many patients, Covid has created several problems even after recovery.



«I was lucky and on July 1st I immediately resumed service. In short, from the second pandemic wave I went back to being a cardiac surgeon ».

Giuseppe Gramegna during his stay in hospital for Covid

We imagine there has been a slowdown in activities due to the pandemic.



“During the first lockdown everything was blocked and the seats occupied by Covid patients, while in the second wave we worked to rebalance the necessary interventions. Some patients clearly got worse because they were no longer able to get close to the hospital and many colleagues came out exhausted from the grueling shifts carried out during the worst phase. We all hoped that summer 2020 would wipe out Covid and bad memories, instead the virus has returned with a second and third wave and today we are waiting for the fourth, hoping that the measures adopted in Italy will prove effective. This is a global disease, where one does not heal alone, but the whole world must come out of it, rich and poor, near and far ».

The vaccination campaign is continuing at a good pace, despite the protests of the no vaxes.



«The vaccine is the only way we have to get out of the emergency and to save lives. Many are strongly suspicious, out of fear or out of bias, also because they have witnessed daily a media coverage that has been given to the scientific discussion, which normally takes place behind closed doors. The fears of those who are afraid of the vaccin or due to the inoculation of parts of DNA are unfounded: when we talk about DNA, I want to clarify that there is much more in the virus than in the vaccine. We must all understand that the vaccination campaign protects both us and others: the whole world is sick and we must all contribute to heal it together. All vaccinate yourselves, it is the only way to save yourself ».

