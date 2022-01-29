Giuseppe Zanotti presents the Spring / Summer 2022 collection

New year, (roughly) new trends. For fans of footwear comes a new treat from Giuseppe Zanotti. The brand has proposed the new one Spring / Summer 2022 collection and the shoes aim for a spatial and jeweled touch that is impossible to resist. The brand wanted to reinterpret memories and suggestions of its history, giving life to a collection that combines creativity and manufacturing excellence, meeting the needs of the present. The women’s collection is the result of different inspirations, does not renounce elegance and offers different proposals according to the occasion. It starts with the model Flaminia Glare, which follows the trends of jewel sandal well known on the catwalks and red carpets.

The one proposed by Zanotti is a mule sandal total black whose peculiarity lies in the cascade of crystal-colored rhinestones that embellishes the sandal. The heel, in turn enriched with silver rhinestones, shows a provocative and postmodern line, slightly curved inwards.

Giuseppe Zanotti, the Spring / Summer 2022 collection

Staying in the house of mule sandals, Giuseppe Zanotti proposes another easier model, which also lends itself to everyday and perfectly glamorous occasions. Model Lilii Borea, available in three different shades, focuses on the painted effect. The square shape and the sinuous silhouette, with a futuristic appeal, are its strong points. Following this basic approach, but with the thrust of jewel details, it is instead the model Berenicee Chain. As you can easily guess from its name, the strong point concerns the tongues of gold chains that enrich the design.

The departure of the model is very similar Tutankamon, whose peculiarity is both the use of a multicolor paint and the extension that frames the foot and ankle. The brand has proposed a reinterpretation of the model presented for the first time with the Spring / Summer 2000 collection and represents a perfect fusion between past and future.

Among the most daring models, with a spatial touch, proposed by the brand is the Nordlyss, an ankle boot that plays with transparencies and a galaxy texture given by the use of multicolor paint.

The maxi plateau, beloved by stars such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and for Giuseppe Zanotti they are colored with rainbow shades. Model Bebe Strass total pink is, as the name suggests, a model that is completely covered in rainbow glitter at a plateau and heel height. By stripping it of the rhinestones, the model Baby it is proposed in a sober powder pink color. It is a model that evokes the glamorous charm of 90s parties.

Space also for practical comfort with the Amur dancers by Giuseppe Zanotti, available in two classic shades with the golden metal “Logozalì” detail on the tip of the shoe.

Giuseppe Zanotti Re-Loaded, the Spring / Summer 2022 collection

Following the trend of Spring / Summer 2022, Giuseppe Zanotti’s shoes are also tinged with fluorescent shades, as for sandals with stiletto heels Harmony and the Talon sneaker. Finally, there is the urban proposal with the Zenas sneaker. The brand has chosen to revisit the typical tennis model of the 60s, giving you an edge with the metal plate that represents the symbol of the brand. To conquer is the animal print, a zebra pattern that combines with fluorescent yellow hints.

The men’s collection, in turn, offers an exclusive design that aims at a balance between tradition and innovation. Among the top models i Euro Loafer moccasins that offer bold color combinations on the skin that return a matt rubber effect.

And again i combat boot Adric, proposed in different shades including antique pink with a metal chain tongue with a rubberized finish, as well as the Lewis Shine embellished with a cascade of multicolor degradé rhinestones with all-over embroidery. And finally, the Cobras sneaker, enlivened by a 3D snake that wraps around the foot.

READ ALSO: Kanye West and Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week with a matchy matchy look