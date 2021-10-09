give her children surfing lessons

In March 2018, Chris Hemsworth ended up on first pages of some pink newspapers thanks to one series of photos that portrayed him on his surfboard, iin the middle of the sea, together with the eldest daughter India Rose, class of 2012: “I love being with my”personal coach”, A little angel on my shoulders that fills me with criticism», Wrote the star at the time on the sidelines of a video. “I know it does for my own good“.

Three and a half years later, same script, but with the two youngest children: the Australian actor, in fact, was paparazzi on the beach of Byron Bay while teaching the twins Tristan And Sasha, Age 7, like riding the waves. “Wait for the good one,” Chris seems to say to one of them, before giving him the necessary push to get to the shore, where he finds the gaze of the little brother.

“So good”, cries the dad, who raise your thumb as a sign of approval. Then, to the delight of the fans, the wetsuit is lowered up to the hips and runs in the water for a quick bath: just enough time to tidy up, then grab the children’s surfboards and walks towards the car. Of the wife, Elsa Pataky, not even the shadow, although she too has slowly become involved by Chris in the love for this sport.

“It’s the dad best in the world, seeing him playing with our children is wonderful, ”commented the Spanish actress, who left Los Angeles to follow her Thor. “In Byron Bay we have a quiet life, no one stops us on the street, ”he said a few months ago. “Besides, it is one part of the world really special, I dreamed of bringing up my children here, in constant contact with nature“.

AND the surfboard under the arm, of course.

