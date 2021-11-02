give, how it works, the best offers

Christmas is approaching and what better time to start thinking about gifts than the Black Friday? Products and objects at super low cost prices, up to 70% less, without sacrificing quality, to really save a lot.

Where does Black Friday come from

But where does the term Black Friday come from? Perhaps few know that it seems to have been born to indicate the heavy road traffic after Thanksgiving, when Americans from all over the country returned home after spending the holidays with their family members.

It was a day of big gains for traders, when the entries in the books went from “red numbers” to “black numbers”.

According to others, this origin of the name may not be entirely true because this “Party” has existed since 2004 and Christmas has always reported higher sales volumes.

Arriving from the United States, this special day dedicated to shopping has nevertheless depopulated all over the world and has now spread also in our country: there are many shops that for the occasion choose to offer special offers to be seized on the fly.

Black Friday 2021, when it is: the dates

Black Friday officially falls the last Friday of November, so this 2021 edition will be held on November 26, but be careful: because as has been the case for some years now, some offers could start earlier and above all last more than 24 hours.

GameStop, Euronics, Unieuro, Mediaworld and so on: there are many chains in which to do business and take advantage of incredible discounts.

But like every year the eyes are above all on Amazon: to stay updated on all the Amazon news related to Black Friday 2021 you can keep the dedicated Amazon page. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Amazon’s deals of the day, always new and different, with really advantageous discounts in view of Black Friday (here you will find all the categories present on the occasion of Black Friday 2020).

How to make the most of offers

How to make the most of all the offers and not miss a single discount? Simple. A trick to always be informed in real time about the release of online offers dedicated to Black Friday is to subscribe to newsletters of the various large shops.

Another useful thing to do is take a physical tour of the shopsthe ones that interest us and take a look at products and prices, in order to search for them directly online on Black Friday.

The recommendation is always the same: watch out for scams. If you notice suspicious discounts, written in unlikely Italian or without any reviews, forget it. The advantage of large e-commerce like Amazon is that, thanks to Amazon’s internal controls and user feedback mechanism, purchases are safe.