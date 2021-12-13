Give iPhone 13 at Christmas: prices and best offers

L’iPhone 13 it is one of the most desired smartphones of 2021, but it is also one of the most expensive top of the range on the market. If you have to give it away at Christmas to someone or you want to replace your old iPhone with a model from the new series, it’s good to know where to buy it today and who has the best discounts and offers.

To make things easier for you, you can find below the useful information on the prices of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (but also on the less recent but still very valid iPhone 12) and on the promotions in progress on the main e-commerce sites and shops. Here’s how to save on buying a new iPhone at Christmas 2021.

How much does iPhone 13 cost in December 2021

The iPhone 13 has a list price starting from 939 euros in the 128 GB model e 1,056 euros 256 GB, while the cheaper model, theiPhone 13 mini, with the 5.4 ” display, it costs 839 euros (128 GB) and 959 euros (256 GB). There is also the 512 GB cut for the iPhone 13, which is € 1,189 if mini or € 1,289 if standard.

To save on the purchase you can give in barter your iPhone and depending on the model you return there is a saving ranging from a minimum of 30 to a maximum of 715 euros. As an alternative to a one-time payment on the Apple Store, you can buy the iPhone 13 in installments for 24 months.

Moving on to the higher models, the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro costs 1,189 euros, the 256 GB one is 1,309 euros. We’re not looking at the 512GB and 1T cuts here because 256GB of space is enough for most users.

Again Apple gives the option to pay the smartphone in installments or get a discount on your purchase by exchanging your old iPhone. To find out exactly how much you will save with the trade-in, go to the Apple Store site> iPhone> choose the iPhone model you are interested in and from the product page click on the item Find out how Apple Trade In works.

If you choose to pay in installments, the trade-in value will be deducted from the total to lower the monthly payment amount. If you pay in a single payment, after receiving the trade-in device we will refund its value to the payment method you used for the purchase.

Now that we have seen how much does the iPhone 13 cost on the site and in Apple stores, it is worthwhile to understand if it is convenient to buy it on official channels or opt for e-commerce sites and electronic chains.

iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon

Amazon’s offers for Christmas did not end with Black Friday: until December 23, the e-commerce site offers discounts on products in every category, including on Apple, from iPhone 13 and 12 to macBook and AirPods.

Here are the models of iPhone on offer on Amazon in December 2021, if you are considering buying it or giving it away Christmas:

iPhone 13 256 GB at € 1,030 instead of € 1,059

iPhone 13 mini 256GB at € 896 instead of € 959

iPhone 12 128 GB at € 749 instead of € 889

iPhone 12 mini 64GB for € 649 instead of € 719

Also on Amazon you can pay in installments with the Cofidis service. Discover also How to pay on Amazon without a credit or debit card

More deals on iPhone 13 for Christmas 2021

On ePrice the 128 GB iPhone 13 is discounted by 17% and costs € 943 and, unlike Amazon, here we also find offers on the higher models of the iPhone 13, such as the Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB is sold for € 1,469.90, the 256 GB Pro Max for € 1,549.90, the iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB is at € 1,295, the iPhone 13 mini is discounted at 896 €.

The Below cost of MediaWorld with offers valid until December 19 offers various discounts on Apple products: iPhone 13 256 GB it is found at € 949 instead of € 1,059; iPhone 12 128 GB it costs € 749 instead of 889 €, and theiPhone 13 Pro 128GB is proposed to € 1,099, for a saving on the list price of 90 €.

On the MediaWorld flyer we also find the Apple AirPods Pro 2021 with Magsafe charging case for 189 € instead of 279 €, MacBook Air for less than 950 €, Apple Watch SE at € 319 instead of € 339 and the Series 3 GPS 42mm for € 199 instead of € 259.

