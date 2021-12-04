Give Spalletti a professorship, he gave a lecture on responsibility in a working group

Once his anger subsided, he became the person we appreciated again. He will pay the fine to the team. He is aware that he is an example, above all for his players. And not only

The phrase “we are the means to achieve our happiness” is certainly evocative and suggestive. Excite. But in today’s press conference, Luciano Spalletti gave a lecture on the assumption of responsibility towards others. Because – let’s face it – it is useless to say that “complaining is unlucky” if you then get expelled at the first opposition and on TV you insist by pointing out the referee’s mistake. We can justify it in the name of competition. But not that much. Because since you are a coach, if you say that complaining is unlucky, you have to take it into account in hot moments otherwise they are words in the wind.

Today, at Spalletti’s conference, we heard the best possible phrases about his disqualification. Apart from the pain he manifested for the disqualification which prevents him from doing the job he has chosen and loves, Spalletti has in no way returned to the referee error on the occasion of Sassuolo’s 2-2 punishment. Indeed, he said he will pay the fine to the team. Because – and this is the gist of it – he wastes so much time instructing the players and all the staff members on the behaviors to be followed on the pitch and on the bench, and then it is he who sets a bad example.

Not only. But he recalled that the referees don’t tell him anything when he misses a substitution or a tactical setup in a match. It was just perfect. It is the message we would have expected from him. On this side up to now Spalletti has hardly ever given up. Someone, on the other hand, had some on the pitch. Spalletti seems to have memorized Ottavio Bianchi’s lesson: “If you give Naples an alibi, it’s over.”

We all make mistakes. But Spalletti seems to us a person who behaves bearing in mind that he is an example. His response today on the disqualification and expulsion should be shown in all football schools and in many workplaces. It is the basis for any attempt to achieve victory.