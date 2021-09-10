Give us back the old Billie Eilish, the dark one with the neon green hair

My Spotify, among the most listened to artists, lists me i Care And Joy Division. This fact seems to have no connection with what we are dealing with, but it does. In fact it is evident that he has a certain propensity for dark sounds. For this, and for a thousand other reasons that I will not list, I am increasingly convinced that When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which is the debut album of Billie Eilish, is the greatest record of the last ten years, perhaps of the entire post 2000. One of the few times I have deeply agreed with the Grammy awards. A concept album full of surprises, where there is always something you don’t expect behind a drop or a bridge. A vocal distortion, an ambient moment, a sensory short circuit or a musical metatheatre. I remember a phrase that struck me a lot at the university: low expectations are a good strategy. I do not remember who said it but it is evident that it is not applicable to the nineteen year old Californian. And unfortunately those expectations were not met. Except for Everything I Wanted, which, albeit in a different way (lighter), traces the sound journey of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, all subsequent songs represent a deep turn. This does not mean at all that the songs are low-level, far from it. I myself, on these frequencies, had always spoken highly of the new one Billie. Today however, in the light of Lost Cause, it is impossible not to make a detached analysis of this evolution which looks more like an involution. Not so much musically, since the song is of excellent caliber: a bass and voice worthy of the best Sting. It is more a matter of aesthetics, both sound and visual (the video clip, also very beautiful, and directed by the artist herself, looks more like a product of Destiny’s Child than the old woman Billie Eilish).

Loading... Advertisements

In short, all beautiful, but in a different way. That subversive approach with sophisticated choruses in ASMR is not enough, the sound of Finneas and the social commitment of the new one is not enough either Eilish. We would like back the neon green hair, the disturbing videos with spiders, syringes and black tears. We would like a dark, gothic and dark sound back. A Billie less beautiful but cooler and a more fashionable imagery Tim Burton and less to the Wes Anderson. If only because that game is played by many while playing Billie Eilish, there is only Billie Eilish. It is clear that changing, especially in adolescence, is normal, especially if you are an artist who found herself in a few months from working in her bedroom to signing the soundtrack of 007. The impression, however, is that such a turn can make fans think that the one before, or more likely that of today, is a personality written at the table to open up to a wider audience. I dream of a world in which those who do things in a unique way continue on their way without being changed by other dynamics. I dreamed of one Billie like Dylan and Cigarette After Sex, but maybe it’s just my distorted view of things. “Nothing’s gonna change my World” , sang the Beatles in Across the Universe, I hope that six-figure pop will never change the world of America’s most talented artist and that, at best, she is the one who sabotages her own dark universe. In that case, only in that case, this twist would make sense. PS: If your Spotify reports you Dua Lipa, Rihanna And Beyoncé, consider these words only as an open letter from a disappointed listener, even though I have the feeling that there is a huge community out there that for some time has lost its North, or if you prefer, its fluorescent green compass.