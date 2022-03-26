Give your opinion! Scott Disick talks about Pete Davidson and Travis Barker

UNITED STATES. – Scott Disick share your thoughts on Pete Davidson and himself Travis Barker, the boyfriend of his ex-partner. Recently the businessman has been out partying with the two artists and has enjoyed a baseball game of one of his sons in the company of the men. He may have realized that they are very good for the Kardashian sisters.

A source close to Disick says that he gets along quite well with Davidson and that he even feels that he has given him a clear welcome into the family. It seems that they have even managed to create a rather special bond and both enjoy spending time together. Even when the same kim kardashianPete’s girlfriend, is out of town for work, the comedian hangs out with Scott.

It seems that Scott Disick he has a good sense of humor that he totally shares with Pete, who is a comedian. It seems that Kim thinks that the friendship between the two is something very cute and that she likes it to happen. Although Scott is no longer Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, he still has a good relationship with his family because of the three children they share.

Scott Disick accepts Pete Davidson

In addition to the fact that the Kardashian/Jenner sisters get along very well with the man because they have known each other for years. It seems that not everything is friendship when it comes to Scott and Travis, it is that although they tolerate each other and spend time together, it shows that there is a certain distance between them. It’s just that Disick must not like to see him, in some way, take his place with the family of his ex.

It is that the drummer is in almost all family events, the same ones in which he himself Scott Disick they are invited. It can clearly be a bit strange for many people to understand, but Kourtney wants his children to spend time with his father and to get along with his new partner. This seems to be working for little ones, but not for men.