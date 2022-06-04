Given the alleged infidelity of Piqué to Shakira, the options for the Colombian are Henry Cavill and Chris Evans, according to the memes | People | Entertainment

The Gerard Piqué’s alleged infidelity to Shakira Y Henry Cavill’s reaction to seeing Shakira has generated endless hypotheses among the followers.

Regardless of whether or not it is a rumor about Spanish, several memes have been published through social networks in which Cavill has been included.

Cavill ends up being part of the situation, after a 2015 video went viral, in which you can see that the actor, who while giving an interview the camera flashes came on and caught his attention and did not hesitate to to ask “Is that Shakira?” to the reporter, who just smiled, and he did not hesitate to pause the dialogue to look at the Colombian very surprised. The moment occurred seven years ago on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie El Agent de CIPOL

This is just a video where Henry Cavill interrupts his interview seeing how impressive Shakira is. There’s no more pic.twitter.com/Hx4nMmugby — Dr Katime. (@Eduardokatime) May 28, 2022

But Not only is the Superman actor mentioned, but they also name Chris Evans, who plays Captain America.

These are the memes that the followers of the stars have shared on social networks:

“Shakira, the only person to unite DC and Marvel”, they mentioned in the account @ Lalovidal13.

Sofi Delgado wrote on her Twitter account: “HAHAHAHAHA guys, Shakira started following Henry Cavill on Instagram.”

“Piqué and Shakira is history, now she has to choose between Chris Evans and Henry Cavill… Or both since the two get along very well. Shakira has Captain America and Superman at her feet !!!”, they wrote in the account @ L34NR.

Pique and Shakira is history, now she has to choose between Chris Evans and Henry Cavill… Or both since they both get along very well. Shakira has Captain America and Superman at her feet!!! pic.twitter.com/6mQt4ZwIJB — L (@L34NR) June 2, 2022

“Me seeing how Chris Evans started following Shakira,” they said at @FaridCamiloZ.

“Everyone thinking the same thing when seeing that Shakira has just been followed by Chris Evans and Henry Cavill”, they mentioned in @luisroldanlo.

“Shakira finding out about the infidelity / Shakira seeing that she has Henry Cavil and Chris Evans as suitors,” they commented on @gutierritok.

“If you were Shakira, which one would you stay with??”, wrote @Venezolhadita, which in turn gives the options: “RT: Henry Cavill” or “Like: Chris Evans”.

“In my mind, Shakira and Henry Cavill are already happily ever after,” @VaniaRistos wrote.

“What does that “S” represent? Shakira”, they indicated in @Paterpau.

“I hammered when he finds out that Shakira is dating Henry Cavill,” they commented on @pande_queso9.

“All of Latam right now after seeing that Piqué screwed Shakira,” they said at @Dgarrixwlls.

“Only he can save the relationship between Shakira and Piqué,” said the @OutOfContextYSB account, which shared a photo of the soap opera scene, I am Betty the Ugly onein which Beatriz Pinzón and Ricardo Montaner are. (AND)