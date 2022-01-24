“Given the start, I’m happy with the classification”

MILAN – The technician of the Juve , Maximilian Merry , spoke to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match drawn against Milan : “It was a good match tonight. We came from a period with many games and many direct clashes and tonight was an important match to end January and remain attacked because in the event of a defeat we would have gone to 10 points. In the last 30 meters we have to be more serene and clear-headed because we often miss the last step but tonight the field was limiting both for us and for them. It was a close and balanced match, just the same. We did better in the second half but we met a good Milan. It is important to stay at this distance because there are many other matches and we have already had three direct clashes. I’m happy because we’re playing more as a team and they understand how to manage the ball at certain times. We were trying to win tonight but we couldn’t. We inherited a team with Locatelli inside and Ronaldo less. The characteristics of the team have not changed, we need to work and the players have grown.

Cheerful about the position in the standings

“Out of 12 matches 8 times we have not conceded a goal and this is an important sign. Then we scored 4 goals in Rome and the same number in the Italian Cup. Maybe I need to put Landucci back on the bench because when I am there 4 goals are never scored, it will be me. Dybala’s condition will also increase, Morata will find more goals and Kean will give us a hand. If we get presumptuous then we can lose to anyone. We have to fight because we have an important goal, which is to reach the top four, one step at a time. Given how we left at this moment, I’m happy. Let’s see what we do in February. It was one of those games where anything could happen. At the second half we have three teams playing the same way: Verona, Atalanta and Turin. We hope to unlock immediately so that we can play the others well too“.

The words about Rugani and Dybala

“Rugani is a very good player, you don’t change your qualities. He wants to stay at Juve and when he has the coach’s confidence he performs at his best. Tonight he played an extraordinary game with real player interventions. He is a boy who deserves, in a year you do not become a jerk. Dybala played a good match. He too had had a problem with gastroenteritis but I threw him on the field anyway. It is normal that this field here has penalized him a little. Chiesa is a player who tears and is important within a squad both from the beginning and after the match, we miss him. We can make up for it with Bernardeschi, Kulusevski and Akè“.