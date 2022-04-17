Given what happened in China, is there a risk of another quarantine in Colombia?

This is how on Good Friday the Ministry of Health reported 205 new cases of covid-19, three deaths and 229 patients recovered from the virus, while on Holy Thursday a notable drop in vaccination was observed, registering 9,814 applied doses, of which 2,323 were part of the second doses and 484 monodoses.

Records of infections and deaths from covid-19 in Colombia have been on the decline in recent weeks, as have the figures for the vaccination program against that disease.

But the Colombian situation these days is very different from that of Shanghaia city more than 15,000 kilometers away, where China’s National Health Commission ordered a indefinite quarantine for its more than 25 million inhabitants.

Against this background, it is worth analyzing whether in Colombia, strict confinement could be applied againconsidering that in the last two years more than 6 million people have been infected, of whom around 139,700 have died.

The infectologist and epidemiologist Carlos Saavedra, full professor of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine of the National University, rules out that Colombia could face a strict confinement again.

In this sense, he points out that “the countries that are at a very high risk of infection are New Zealand and Australia, since, like China, they carried out a strict confinement, in which there was no significant circulation of the virus, but rather they depended on vaccines.”

According to the academic, quoted by the news agency of the National University, “as we discovered, vaccines are not very efficient in preventing the infection as such, but rather the serious forms, in which case they are very relevant. Vaccines cannot offer protection for a long time and are only able to prevent transmission for up to six months; but those countries did not take into account that the combination of infection and vaccination has a much better protective effect than that of the vaccine alone.

“Thus, although these populations are protected against severe forms, they do not have significant protection – the same as any country – against long-term infection. In these countries there is panic about the presence of the infection and that is why the drastic measures that we are seeing are being taken, such as killing pets and establishing strict confinement, which are really no longer justified at this time because the virus is in a stage of migration from pandemic to endemic,” Saavedra noted.

The doctor assures that “possibly in Colombia there will be stable recirculation processes and small seasonal peaks related to the weather, and there will be peaks of infection again, but severe forms will be infrequent and rare, because a high percentage of the population is vaccinated and has already suffered from the disease. This is a demonstration that everything that was done in the country in these interspersed confinement processes and with the reactivation, showed its benefits.

a math question

For his part, the doctor Jorge Alberto Cortés Luna, a specialist in Internal Medicine, infectologist and professor at the National University, assures that “in China there are 1,400 million people, of whom probably 1 million have had covid.”

“The Asian country has vaccinated its population and the available data shows that 2.3 times its population is vaccinated, that is, 100% have two full doses and 30% a booster dose,” explains Cortés, also consulted by the news agency of the National University.

“Despite the vaccines, if the virus were allowed to circulate, 80% of the population would probably be infected; what is serious is people over 60 who have significant comorbidities, ”she adds.

“In China, about 3.5% of the population is over 60 years old and 5% is between 60 and 70 years old, and since we are talking about 1.4 billion inhabitants, approximately 100 million people would be at high risk of get infected with covid-19 and suffer complications from it, which is a very high sum, ”says Cortés.