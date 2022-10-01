Givenchy’s James Taffin, the last great guardian of good taste

An admirer of feng shui, James de Givenchy seems to have been born with an intrinsic sense, typical of this Taoist art based on the harmonic occupation of space. Exquisite drawings of his jewelry coexist with corals and two motorcycle helmets painted as if they were porcelain from the Ming dynasty. His is a very particular universe: family photos, ethnic masks mixed with avant-garde objects, colorful antlers of deer and lemurs… When I interview him via Zoom during his trip to France, I notice through the screen that on one hand he is wearing a ring with his heraldic shield and on the other three tattoos. “It was very difficult to hide the tattoos from my uncle and my father, I started doing them very late, when my daughter was born.” The first, in honor of his daughter Stella, who is now 21 years old. The second, in honor of his older brother, who died very young; and the third recreates the number three. “Although my wife and I are separated, three is still a magic number that represents us with our daughter. For years, she hid them with plaster or by wearing a long-sleeved shirt, because in France tattoos carry a strong taboo. My father saw them at the end of his life and I still remember his face. You can put a ring on and take it off and distance yourself from its meaning. A tattoo marks you for life.

Scarlett Johansson, Marie Chantal from Greece either Renée Rockefeller are some of his clients. James likes to design for strong women who challenge him. “Muriel is one of them, she has an immense talent that inspires me.” He refers to the countess Muriel Brandolini d’Adda di Valmarenoa famous interior designer she met through a friend, also a designer Caroline Irving, in the late nineties. “When he showed me the drawing of the ring, he surprised me. It was perfect, nothing had to be changed! Since then, he makes me two pieces a year, one for Christmas and one for my birthday. It took him and my husband, Nuno, a year to find a pair of 11-carat diamonds that I have worn almost every day for decades. On another occasion he made me a hedgehog ring with a round sapphire and a tourmaline that hid loose diamonds inside, and I ordered two from him. More is more. James understands my wild imagination, he knows I’m open to any suggestions. For me, creativity has to fly, and the higher the better,” says Muriel.

And now, as James has embarked on a new professional adventure in the world of perfume, his instinct to smell talent is going to kick in. Taffin, his new line of fragrances, has been created giving freedom to the best “noses” in the world to design the perfume of their dreams. The sky is the limit. Beauty, the last frontier.