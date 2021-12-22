Gives birth in a car, Tesla’s Autopilot drives her to the hospital

Can Tesla’s Autopilot Save Lives? Undoubtedly yes, there are several cases documented with videos where you can see the semi-automatic driving system of the American company intervening and averting safe accidents. However, this case goes much further because thanks to Autopilot a mother was able to give birth to her baby girl.

Born “thanks” to Autopilot

The story, which took place near Philadelphia, was documented by Philadelphia Inquirer and dates back to last September, when Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry were taking their three-year-old son to kindergarten. At this point, what could have been foreseeable happened but in an unpleasant circumstance: in the middle of traffic. The hospital, when the woman’s water broke, was over 20 minutes away. The husband then set the Autopilot by choosing the nearest hospital as the destination. But due to the rapid increase in contractions, the man had to intervene promptly by helping his wife to deliver her daughter in the back seat of the Tesla. The man told the newspaper that he kept one hand on the wheel. Keating Sherry expressed his gratitude: “Thanks to the genius Tesla engineers for the brilliant operation of the autopilot.” In short, a beautiful story with a happy ending where technology has actually proved useful and, it should be said, vital.