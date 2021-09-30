gives its contribution after the flood on the lake

“This city is always been strong and will continue to be, once again proving his resilience“. George Clooney he puts his face to it and mobilizes in first person to help areas of the comascor affected by the recent flood. “The situation is more critical than I thought, ”he told al TG1, apologizing for not speaking Italian well. “TO Cernobbio is very serious, a The garlic even worse ».

The American actor also met institutions, to try to put it down right away a recovery planto: «I talked to the Mayor. There is a lot of work to be done and it will take lots of money. But I’m sure this place will tonight better than before“. George finally chatted with some inhabitants of the place and then posed with the team of the Civil protection, busy shoveling mud and logs.

A mush which has also spilled over Villa Oleandra, the wonderful mansion eighteenth century on the western shore of the lake owned by the US star since 2002. They are indeed almost twenty years than Clooney – sometimes with family, sometimes with colleagues from the Hollywood jet-set – takes refuge in Laglio to spend holiday periods: so much so that it was inaugurated a statue in his honour.

And while the actor visited the most affected points from bad weather together with the mayor Roberto Pozzi and helped the traders of the area a cleaning up the streets from the debris, the international gossip launched a sensational indiscretionand: «Four years after the birth of the twins, George and Amal are back pregnant»He writes OK! Magazine. «You have already passed i three months, soon everyone will know ».

Nothing confirmed, of course. The only certainty, to date, is George’s commitment to help the places he loves.

