Giving up sugar for a week: the effects on the body

Sugar is a great tempter, because it is able to make most dishes tastier, but what if we try to give it up for a week and see the effects on our body?

Who doesn’t like it sugar? I would say to no one, also because we just can’t do without it since it is present in most of the foods we consume every day.

But with great willpower we could do without added sugars and renounce to them. You may be thinking that it demands too much. Ok, okay. Do we do it for just one week?

I believe I can convince you by going to list all the benefits that you will derive from it. First of all you could lose up to 5 kilos in a month (obviously together with adequate physical activity). What interests you?

Giving up sugar for a week: all the effects on the body

Sugar (or sucrose) is an organic compound from the family of glucocides saccharides, since its molecule is made up of two monosaccharides: glucose and fructose. Extracted from sugar cane and sugar beet plants, sugar is widely used in the food industry. It can in fact be found as natural sugar, discretionary sugar and hidden sugar.

Natural sugar corresponds to the monosaccharides found in natural foods, such as milk and fruit. Discretionary sugar is so called because it is what is added to foods by the consumer, at his discretion. While the hidden sugar is that which, in fact, is not seen but which resides in some foods. So be wary of the wording “free of added sugars” that you can find on the labels of many products, because it is only a marketing strategy to captivate consumers.

When I told you that we cannot do without sugars, it is because, as you can see, they are present in nature in large quantities. But we can to limit discretionary sugar consumption and choose low-sugar foods. If we try to do this for a week the results will be remarkable and you will not only receive thanks from your body, but also from yours. heart and from your skin.

In developed countries, sugar is present in large quantities on our tables, so much so that it has now become a fundamental part of our diet. But if we tried to calibrate its consumption for a week we could give our body a chance to get used to it and our metabolism would act accordingly. A valid reason for accepting this challenge could be the results of a study published by Harvard Health, according to which diets high in added sugar have resulted in numerous deaths from heart disease.

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to glycation. It is a harmful process that requires the body to reduce the production of collagen, a protein that promotes elastic and smooth skin. Conversely, by eliminating sugar the body will tend to produce more collagen. That’s why yours skin it will benefit.

Sugar can energize yours body but certainly not in the long term. So, if you want to stay strong throughout the day, it’s best to cut back on added sugars rather than increase them. In addition to this, an incentive to cut back on sugars can be the weight loss you will experience. In fact, sugar tends to block leptin, the protein hormone that makes us feel more or less full after eating. After the consumption of sweets, satiety is non-existent for this very reason.

Furthermore, sugars tend to settle and convert into fats, and consequently into excess pounds. This is why reducing sugar consumption will ensure that your body is able to regulate your appetite properly, thereby reducing the assimilated categories. One more chance to lose a few pounds!