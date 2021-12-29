GizAwards 2021: the best smartphones of the year!

10 – Best smartphone ever 9 – Best camera 8 – Best design 7 – Best quality / price ratio 6 – Best innovation 5 – Best gaming smartphones 4 – Best foldable smartphones 3 – Best rugged phones 2 – Best smartphones for autonomy 1 – GizAwards 2021 – Users’ choices

Best smartphone ever

He needs no introduction, all technology and smartphone enthusiasts know him and he has left a lot of stunned thanks to his unique style and elegant. We are talking about OPPO Find X3 Pro, a real concentrate of power And beauty, capable of surprising for its performances, for a look that is not at all obvious and for its photographic skills. Everything is very well collected in ours review, where we tell you about OPPO’s super flagship in depth.

Wanting to make a brief recap, Find X3 Pro is equipped with a glass body and a photographic module that merges into the body seamless. Equipped with certification IP68 and an attractive look, the flagship mounts a display that is a pleasure to look at: it is a panel AMOLED LTPO from 6.7 ″ QHD + at 120Hz, peaking at 1,300 nits, effective 10-bit color depth, 100% coverage of DCI-P3 gamut and up to 104% of NTSC gamut. The heart of the terminal is the Snapdragon 888, obviously supported by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. At the top also the recharge (from 65W) and the camera (from 50 + 50 + 13 + 3 MP). A real tech gem!

Last updated on 29/12/2021 16:52



