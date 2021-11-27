Gkn, lawyers brag about the email layoffs of 422 workers

“There are those who celebrate on our ashes.” G.The GKN workers welcomed the news of the award assigned to the Milanese law firm Lab Law with bewilderment (which follows the Campigiana company) as part of the Top Legal Awards, the annual recognition that rewards the excellence of the legal world and the quality of professional merit. Even more bewildered by the award’s motivation, according to which the law firm is “esteemed for the proactivity and farsightedness with which it supports customers, as in assisting Gkn for the closure of the Florentine factory and the redundancy of about 430 employees”.

The triumphal attitude of the law firm, which boasts of having received this award and on its Facebook page writes: “We are proud to announce that #LabLaw won the “Law Firm of the Year Work” award at the TopLegal Awards 2021. Teamwork, #passion and #dedication, these are the values ​​we believe in and which push us to reach ever higher goals ». Signed Francesco Rotondi, founder of the law firm. A post that though, after the numerous criticisms received, it has been removed. And that was also shared by the mayor Dario Nardella with the inscription: “I’m really disgusted.” And then from the Gkn Factory Collective, who wrote addressing the law firm: “It seems to us that against the Fiom of Florence you have lost not one but two articles 28”. The reference is to the sentence of the court of Florence which revoked the dismissals of workers for anti-union behavior of the company ». Then the workers add: “The factory is not closed to date, and as far as we are concerned we have been able to appreciate your questionable presence in the trade union where it does not seem to us that you have stood up to four workers on the cross in assisting a liquidator in the trade union without even perhaps knowing what shape our drive shafts have. Signed: your approximately 430 redundancies ». In the evening, after the controversy, a note from the Lab Law studio arrives, underlining that “in its history LabLaw has always facilitated the discovery of socially useful solutions for the community”.