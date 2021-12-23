Gkn, the day of the turning point: the advisor Borgomeo acquires and saves the company before Christmas

Today is the day of the turning point for the Gkn. The advisor Francesco Borgomeo formally signed this morning the purchase of the Campigiana company. It was promised in the last meeting at the Ministry of Development: the commitment – it was said – to close the deal by December 23rd. And indeed todayQf Spa (Borgomeo Group) has announced that it has acquired 100% of Gkn Driveline Firenze. End of the risk of layoffs. The company withdraws the liquidation and the appeal against the appeal won by the unions on the old dismissal procedure is withdrawn. After that, as per his tradition, he should go to the factory, in Campi Bisenzio, which he has already visited in recent days together with the workers and trade unions. Borgomeo offers itself as a bridge to ferry Gkn towards one of the two suitors that it ensures that it has, that is a pharmaceutical company and another of components for renewable energy, becoming the owner himself and without firing anyone.





Today’s signature, explained the entrepreneur-advisor identified by Gkn, a goal that we have achieved thanks to the commitment of many, from the Cardinal of Florence to all the institutions, from the trade unions to my Confindustria association. My consultants. But above all, I thank the workers: they have experienced dramatic moments, as can only be those in which one’s destiny is no longer known. Now, Borgomeo concluded, we leave, with the same energy, motivation and optimism with which I faced other dramatic and very difficult crises. I am aware of the weight and responsibility assumed, I know what I do and everyone will know it, step by step, because everything will be transparent and shared. Merry Christmas to all. Borgomeo was assisted in the signing by his consultants Deloitte with the team of Matteo Uggetti, Gmr Partners, Decon Group, Chiomenti with the team of Edoardo Andreoli

The new company that owns the Gkn plant in Campi Bisenzio (Florence) will be called Qf Spa, which stands for Quattro F, or Trust in the Future of the Florence Factory. There are four Fs that explain how I feel, announced Borgomeo. Change ownership, change strategy. And obviously the name also changes, adds Borgomeo, according to which now we have to get to work immediately. Today’s signature is the beginning and not the end of a route: we have finally reached the starting line and we have a long way to go. Until a few days ago it seemed unthinkable to be able to dedicate oneself to the conversion process. Today we can leave.

Social shock absorbers for economic security The advisor assured us continuity of employment, explained by Fiom Cgil, according to which Borgomeo’s idea is to use social safety nets to guarantee economic security for 422 workers.. But as regards today’s meeting, we don’t know anything official, so we can’t comment on anything, said Daniele Calosi, the general secretary of Florence, Prato and Pistoia. No comments even from the factory collective and the workers, who are still occupying the plant and are preparing to spend the Christmas holidays inside the gates of the structure with collective lunches and dinners. Of course, on many sides, there is a veiled optimism for how things are going, but as long as the company does not restart with all the workers in their place, no one intends to claim victory.

According to Gianluca Ficco, Uilm national secretary, and Davide Materazzi, Uilm secretary of Florence, Borgomeo, as for the reindustrialisation and regular restart of the factory in the Campania region, he told us about times that would not go beyond six months, as well as the intention to always keep the fate of the property linked to the commitment to absorb the workers. In terms of social safety nets, the Ministry of Labor explained that with the approval of the budget law, new accompanying instruments should be prepared to cover the coming months. In the meantime, particularly in January, the workers will be paid with the use of vacation.