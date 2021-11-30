Gkn, the multinational restarts with the collective dismissal procedure. Two months ago the stop of the Labor Court

After delaying “the start of the collective dismissal procedure until the end of November”, now “we are forced to start the legal procedure at the end of this month”. Like this Gkn Driveline Florence in a letter to the employees of the Campi Bisenzio factory, dated November 26. Last September the Florence Labor Court blocked the procedure because it occurred in violation of the Workers’ Statute. The multinational, controlled by the British Melrose Fund, does not give up. “We will diligently continue the discussion with the union and institutions – underlines Gkn – to find an agreement that can effectively carry out the reindustrialisation project ”. “Registered mail arrived. Gkn is preparing to reopen the dismissal procedure ”, writes the Factory Collective of the plant on Facebook. The story has recently also ended up at the center of the case of the prize awarded by the magazine Tax & Legal to the lawyer Francesco Rotondi with the motivation of having conducted the procedure dismissal of 340 people.

The company mentioned in the letter the existence of unspecified “expressions of interest by external investors, interested in taking over the production site and carrying out their business projects, aimed at pursuing various opportunities in recently affirmed sectors, similar to the automotive world and for which the future is more promising. The re-industrialization plan could potentially guarantee the maintenance of new industrial productions in the area and safeguard job opportunities. This process requires rapid times and a context of adequate trade union and social serenity “.

According to Gkn “unfortunately, despite our various requests, we are not yet where we hoped to be regarding the progress towards the start of the reindustrialisation process, but we can assure you that we will do everything to make this progress happen to safeguard the employment of all our employees “. At the end of the letter, the company writes that “we have expressed to the union on several occasions, which will shortly be our exclusive interlocutor within the framework of the procedure rules, that it is our intention to continue the industrialization process, and we believe it is now the our best solution to minimize the social impact of the decision to close the plant. Focus on this goal, We guarantee you our unchanged commitment and openness to dialogue ”.

The Deputy Minister for Economic Development Alessandra Todde, she said she is ready to reconvene in a short time at Mise il table with all parties involved in order to resume the discussion between the company, the government and trade unions in the institutional setting. “We are alongside the Gkn workers who today received a new letter. Yet it was recently appointed the advisor that it has to deal with reindustrialisation, about which we have no news at the moment “. The mayor of Florence and the metropolitan city said so Dario Nardella and the mayor of Campi Bisenzio Emiliano Fossi who received a delegation of Gkn employees today at Palazzo Vecchio.