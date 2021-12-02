Business

Gkn, two expressions of interest for the Florentine factory. Tomorrow the table between companies and trade unions will be held at Mise

They would be two expressions of interest most promising for the reindustrialisation of the plant Gkn of Campi Bisenzio: one to produce machinery for the pharmaceutical industry, the other to produce components for renewable energy. According to what is learned, l‘advisor appointed by Gkn, the businessman Francesco Borgomeo, who would have said he was willing to take over the company and then look for other subjects. Borgomeo is participating in an information meeting with trade unions and institutions. Last Monday the multinational controlled by the British fund Melrose sent a letter to the 422 employees to try to restart the collective redundancy procedure in the Tuscan factory. Last September the Florence Labor Court blocked the procedure because it was in contrast with the Workers’ Statute.

“We will follow” the workers of the Gkn of Campi Bisenzio “and we will try to counteract anti-work behavior”, the Minister of Labor said today Andrea Orlando. Tomorrow Thursday 2 December at 6 pm the table on Gkn in videoconference organized by the Ministry of Economic Development is scheduled. It is “urgent to restart with the confrontation between the parties”, explained the Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Alessandra Todde. In the morning it took place a protest with smoke bombs, chants and banners, in front of the prefecture of Florence, organized by 422 workers by Gkn.

