Glacial Ljubicic with the organization for Sinner-Alcaraz on field 1

Ivan Ljubicic, former world number 3 and current coach of Roger Federer, wanted to have his say on the decision to plan the super match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on the field1. In fact, in Paris-Bercy, the challenge between the two young promises will not be on the central field.

Why Sinner-Alcaraz on the field1?

Today is the big day: for the first time our Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the present and the future of world tennis, face off on the circuit.

Jannik arrives at the meeting after an exciting season to say the least, with four titles won, the top10 and the Finals dream in Turin more alive than ever. Carlos, for his part, is no less with the first title won in Umag, the quarter-finals at the US Open and the scalps of players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

The match will undoubtedly be exciting and all fans and professionals are waiting for nothing but to see them in action.

There is, however, a small detail that catches the eye: the meeting is scheduled on the field1 and not on the central. A strange decision to say the least given the media impact and interest around the two boys.

Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer’s coach, commented on the news on Twitter, revealing his perplexity about the decision.

“Sinner-Alcaraz on the field1 tomorrow… even no“.

Who will play on the central?

We therefore asked ourselves who will be playing on the central court instead of the two boys. The French organization (very patriotic we would say) has decided to leave the most important field for the transalpine derby between Gaël Monfils and Adrian Mannarino.

Sinner Alcaraz court 1 tomorrow… Just NO. – Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) November 2, 2021