Glacial settings for the new Jurassic World photo

Universal Pictures has returned to promote the future theatrical release of Jurassic World – The Dominion, third chapter of the reborn saga Jurassic Park.

The new shot shows Chris Pratt and the new entry in the franchise DeWanda Wise ready for battle, presumably against a dangerous dinosaur. Note the winter setting that has already been the center of media attention in the past. Find the image at the bottom of the page. We remember that Jurassic World – The Dominion will arrive in cinemas starting next June.

JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN

PRODUCTION: The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, while the screenplay was written by the director himself paired with Emily Carmichael. The soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchino. Among the producers also Frank Mashall. CAST: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 10 June 2022. Also in Italy from June 2022.

PLOT: On the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion there is still mystery, from the point of view of the temporal location it is certain, however, that it will be set some time after the events appreciated in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.