Gladiator 2, everything we know about the plot

It’s been two decades since Ridley Scott brought Massimo Decimo Meridio to the big screen with the film Gladiator. An unforgettable feature film that conquered audiences and critics thanks to a story of eternal charm. Fans will soon be able to return to theAncient Rome: the director has announced that he has officially completed the screenplay of The Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott, before directing the sequel to the colossal film, will have to finish Kitbag, the feature film dedicated to Napoleon. The filmmaker, during an interview, however, released some very interesting ones advances on Gladiator 2: let’s find out now.

The Gladiator: a scene from the film. Source: Scott Free Productions, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures



Gladiator 2, the plot of the film: previews

Gladiator 2 is finally becoming reality: Ridley Scott, in the course of an interview with Deadline, confirmed that the film script it has been written and bears the signature of Peter Craig (the writer of The Town, The Hunger Games: Song of Revolt, Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman). Scott said: The script was written. We have a good history, the direction to follow is logical. The director would therefore be willing to continue the story. Considering the ending of the first film – which we’ll talk about in the next few paragraphs – it’s unlikely Massimo Decimo Meridio may be the protagonist again. Ridley Scott goes on to say: You can’t just make a movie like Gladiator. We need to create an interesting, different, new sequel … there are interesting components of the first film that allow us to continue telling this story. Fans will not simply find the story of a new and hypothetical gladiator, but a story that will collect the important inheritance left from the first and unforgettable film. Massimo Decimo Meridio, with his determination, has made an indelible mark. Gladiator 2 should therefore tell the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (ex lover of Maximus and daughter of Marcus Aurelius) and the nephew of the perfidious Commodus (the other son of Marcus Aurelius, thirsty for power). Lucius, in the first film, is saved by Massimo Decimo Meridio. Spectators will probably find themselves in front of a time jump of approx 30 years.

The cast

It is still too early to even hypothesize the components of the cast. However, there are some very interesting advances and theories. It is not clear whether Spencer Treat Clark (also known for Glass and Mystic River), who played Lucius himself in the 2000 film, will reprise his role. Even though his character – beware of the spoiler – dies in the first chapter, Rusell Crowe he should be back in Gladiator 2. No details known: will he appear in a flashback? Or in a dream? To find out it will be necessary to wait. This actor (who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in Gladiator in 2001) is best known for A Beautiful Mind, Master & Commander – A Reason to Fight, Skinheads, Insider – Behind the Truth , Les Misérables and The Loudest Voice – Sex and power.

Rusell Crowe plays Massimo in the film “Gladiator”. Source: Scott Free Productions, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures



Chris Hemsworth he also expressed interest in the project. However, he has not yet been confirmed in the cast either. Hemsworth lends the face – and the physicist – to Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The performer is also known for Tyler Rake, Men in Black: International, 7 Strangers in El Royale, 12 Soldiers, Heart of the Sea – The Origins of Moby Dick and Star Trek.

How does The Gladiator end?

The Gladiator – which tells the story of General Maximus, betrayed when Commodus seizes the throne – is an unforgettable film, which immediately became a success of public. The peplum feature film has conquered 5 Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor for Crowe, Best Costumes, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects), 4 BAFTA Awards (best film, best photography, best scenography and best editing) and other important awards. At the end of the movie, Maximum – chained in the basement – receives a visit from Commodus. The latter challenges him to a duel (first wounding the protagonist to ensure victory). The two begin to duel in the arena: after a violent confrontation, Maximus sinks a thin blade into Commodus’s throat, killing him. The protagonist, due to his injuries, loses his life. Before exhaling his last breath, Massimo Decimo Meridio asks Quintus to free the gladiators of Proximo and to restore power to Senator Gracchus. The republican government, but Massimo dies in Lucilla’s arms. The protagonist’s body receives a dignified burial.

SmartWorld recommends you