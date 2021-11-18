Gladiator 2 – Everything we know about the sequel to Scott’s movie

– Advertisement –

It’s been more than 20 years since the release of Gladiator, the iconic film by Ridley Scott whose voice we still hear echoing Massimo X Meridio (Russell Crowe) who affirms his presence and proclaims his revenge in the center of the Colosseum arena, in front of a dismayed and frightened Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Since that day which, we can say, has left its mark in the history of cinema, it has been rumored for some time that the arrival of The Gladiator 2, but will this sequel really be there? Here are all the news on the cast and the hypotheses on the new story.

The sequel to Gladiator 2 is something that has been talked about for years, perhaps from the day after Gladiator’s release in theaters, from winning the Best Picture Oscar and box office success. At the moment it seems, despite the unclear news, that Gladiator 2 is still an open and discussed topic and that Ridley Scott actually intends to produce it.

This appears to be Scott’s year, fresh from The Last Duel, presented to the last Venice Film Festival and about to return again to the room with the highly anticipated The House of Gucci which tells the story of the Gucci family and in particular of Patrizia Reggiani.

Gladiator in the year of its release, 2000, grossed over $ 450 million worldwide, garnered 12 Academy Award nominations, and took home big awards in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories for the star. Russell Crowe. The formation of the time, apart from the direction of Scott saw the DreamWorks and the Universal as productions e David Franzoni, John Logan and William Nicholson to the script.

As we said we have been talking about Gladiator 2 practically from that lucky year and there were several scripts proposed and the creative teams that worked on it. At an early stage, Nick Cave was assigned as the screenwriter of the project with a script that would have even seen Massimo return from the Elysian Fields that he yearned for so much in the first film, it seems, in a sort of reincarnated form and go through different historical eras in search of a wife and child to reunite with them.

The news alone would be a blast and we were just trying to get used to the idea of ​​a reincarnated Massimo wandering through time and space when in November 2018 it was announced that a new concept for Gladiator 2 was in development and that it was the screenwriter who was involved Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick). The production in question would have been there Paramount.

So is Gladiator 2 really going to be?

The project with Scott as director and Craig as screenwriter still seems to be in the works, although it had to be sidelined as Scott focused on other directing projects, aside from The Last Duel and House of Gucci also the TV series. Raised by Wolves – A new humanity.

In a June 2020 interview with Uproxx, the manufacturer Douglas Wick stated that the odds of Gladiator 2 happening are “more than 50 percent”. Recently, in March 2021, Connie Nielsen (Lucilla in the Gladiator) confirmed that the sequel is still in the pipeline. In short, it seems to be all a work in progress, despite other projects that constrain their availability, the team behind Gladiator 2 is still working to make it happen.

Gladiator 2 release date

As plans for Gladiator 2 continue to be postponed, and there is still no definite news on the release date. With a film of this magnitude and the huge budget it requires, the time between pre-production and release could be years, surely, given the constant reworking of the script and the decisions to be made on the cast with the constant denials about what. we will see in the film he is sure that the production of Gladiator 2 will not take place in 2022. What is certain is the great hype around the film, especially because given the size of the previous one, there are many expectations. Will the Gladiator 2 be able to live up to its predecessor?

Who could we see in the cast?

The first thing fans thought about is: how do you do Gladiator 2 without the gladiator? As everyone knows Massimo dies at the end of the film, who could possibly play an equally iconic character if not Russel Crowe? It is said that this limitation will be obviated by placing the character of Lucio, nephew of the Emperor Commodus, at the center of the story, who in the first movie was just a child.

More recent rumors have speculated that Chris Hemsworth might be perfect to play Massimo’s adult son, but these rumors are complicated by the fact that in the original film Massimo’s only known son was murdered. Regardless, it appears Crowe is not in talks to return to his role in Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 storyline details

This screenplay that would see Lucio as the protagonist, written by Craig should take place over 20 years after the events of the original film and follow a now grown Lucio as he takes on Massimo’s legacy. Spencer Treat Clark, who he played as a child Lucio, has grown, which creates an ingenious potential casting choice for the new film.

Will Lucio be the new Gladiator then? At the moment this is the most accredited hypothesis, in the meantime we look forward to returning to that arena that thrilled us all 21 years ago.

– Advertisement –