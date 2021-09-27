Gladiator: Is Chris Hemsworth Involved in the Sequel?

According to a rumor Chris Hemsworth would like to attend The Gladiator 2… Here are the details!

The cult film Gladiator will return with a sequel. This is now certain, but what is not certain at all is how Russell Crowe’s Massimo Tenth Meridius will come back to life. Around the film there are more rumors than well-founded news. Among these rumors there is a brand new one involving Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth.

The gossip site New Idea reports that the Thor actor is interested in producing the sequel. These rumors have gone so far as to consider the idea that Hemsworth himself could play in the film, in the role of Massimo’s son. These rumors have not been formalized and could have arisen from the fact that the two actors are together in Sidney. A fact definitely unrelated to Gladiator, but these rumors may turn out to be true. On the other hand, who is it that would not want to produce or act in the sequel to one of the films that have made the history of cinema?

“Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, has often joked that they could easily pass themselves off as father and son and Russell thinks he might be the only man to credibly play her son in a sequel to Gladiator.”, the source revealed in what appears to be a playful display of Crowe’s lack of modesty.

Massimo’s son and wife die in the first film, which is the basis of the entire narrative since their death prompts him to seek revenge against Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus. Among the ideas for the film’s sequels there is one that sees the son Massimo secretly had with Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) as the protagonist.