Gladys Bravo Berríos, the 69-year-old grandmother who is a bodybuilder

The protagonist of this story is called Gladys Bravo Berríos, a 69-year-old lady who stands out for the passion she has cultivated since she was 55, the bodybuiling. The woman has also come to participate in competitions whose competitors were at least 20 years younger than her.

But let’s retrace the important stages of her life that led her to undertake this sporting activity. Gladys she was working as an executive secretary when she was in this job after 20 years he decided to turn his life upside down by dedicating himself to fitness.

She always has been a sports enthusiast but only at the age of 55 does he rediscover a side of himself that perhaps he was keeping hidden. Gladys studies to become personal trainer and from there he began to turn his gaze to bodybuilding competitions.

Gladys follows healthy eating a lot of protein to keep his muscles always vigorous. Despite the pandemic and the lockdowns, she never stopped. She always trained alone at home. Her skills as a personal trainer led her to do daily exercises to keep her body in shape.

Obviously the aesthetic aspect of Gladys has changed a lot and even her grandson talks about her grandmother as a different person than others. She herself when she thinks about her future she does not imagine at all of stop from sports, maybe he will change his discipline and practice pilates, yoga or meditation, but what is certain is that he will always keep his body in motion.