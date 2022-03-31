Gladys Bravo Berríos, the 69-year-old grandmother who is a bodybuilder

James 8 hours ago Health Leave a comment 65 Views

The protagonist of this story is called Gladys Bravo Berríos, a 69-year-old lady who stands out for the passion she has cultivated since she was 55, the bodybuiling. The woman has also come to participate in competitions whose competitors were at least 20 years younger than her.

Gladys Bravo Berríos, photo by facebook

But let’s retrace the important stages of her life that led her to undertake this sporting activity. Gladys she was working as an executive secretary when she was in this job after 20 years he decided to turn his life upside down by dedicating himself to fitness.

Gladys Bravo Berríos, photo by facebook

She always has been a sports enthusiast but only at the age of 55 does he rediscover a side of himself that perhaps he was keeping hidden. Gladys studies to become personal trainer and from there he began to turn his gaze to bodybuilding competitions.

Gladys Bravo Berríos, photo by facebook

Gladys follows healthy eating a lot of protein to keep his muscles always vigorous. Despite the pandemic and the lockdowns, she never stopped. She always trained alone at home. Her skills as a personal trainer led her to do daily exercises to keep her body in shape.

Gladys Bravo Berríos, photo by facebook

Obviously the aesthetic aspect of Gladys has changed a lot and even her grandson talks about her grandmother as a different person than others. She herself when she thinks about her future she does not imagine at all of stop from sports, maybe he will change his discipline and practice pilates, yoga or meditation, but what is certain is that he will always keep his body in motion.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Covid-19, what changes for the Green pass, dad and quarantine from 1 April

Two years after its establishment, tomorrow, April 1st 2022, the state of emergency will expire …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved