Glamorous looks to inspire young people under 30

The SAG Awards are one of the film festivities that brings together many celebrities on its red carpet. This 2022, the red carpet was full of celebrities youths that, year after year, make their place in Hollywood. We analyze your outfits and you decide who is your favorite.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez opted for black on her XXL shoulder pad dress. Photo: Vogue

Selena Gómez was one of the most anticipated of the SAG 2022. The actress arrived with a black design by Oscar dela Renta with large shoulder pads formed by ruffles, a round neckline and a column skirt. A dress with classic shapes and extra successful for this type of celebration.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Versace made magic with their light blue and nude styling. Photo: Hello!

The former Disney actress stunned everyone at SAG 2022 in her light blue satin Atelier Versace gown. This extra sensual design with a sweetheart neckline, draping and side cut-out, was worn on the body of Vanessa Hudgens. As the piece was quite striking in itself, the actress decided to wear her hair straight and her make-up in nude colors.

Jung Jung

Hoyeon Jung, one of the most anticipated and best dressed young women of the evening Photo: Vogue.

The Korean actress who owes her fame to the series “The Squid Game” and who won a 2022 SAG award for her performance, appeared on the red carpet in a dress signed by Louis Vuitton. The black design with thin straps, a square neckline, a fitted bodice, an A-line skirt and a central opening stood out for its subtle gold crystal embroidery. One of the most admired of the night.

Elle Fanning

Photo: Elle.

The lace attended the SAG 2022 defying the typical dresses. Elle chose a Gucci suit with a white shirt, matching tailored vest and shiny black wide leg pants. A look that did not go unnoticed and that kept her on the podium of the most daring of the night.

The evening of SAG 2022 was full of Hollywood glamour, but these four youths actresses were the ones who stood out the most. Who was your favourite?