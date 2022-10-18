Glass Animals smashes a new record with Heat Waves

The hit Heat Waves by Glass Animals has just marked the history of music by setting a new record on the American charts!

The British group’s greatest success has just become the song that has stayed the most weeks (91) on the Billboard Hot 100, a ranking which, for 64 years, has compiled weekly sales of singles, radio broadcasts, online listening and YouTube views in the United States.

Heat Waves of Glass Animals dislodges the mega-hit Blinding Lights of the Canadian singer The Weeknd who had appeared 90 weeks within this prestigious list between 2019 and 2021.

” Wow, all I can say is wow! Many of you know that when I wrote this song I was writing about someone I loved very much who I missed. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would lead to so much love and connection across the world. Thank you to everyone who helped this song reach so many people “, reacted Dave Bayley, the leader of Glass Animals, on learning this news.

The song Heat Waves ahead, in order, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd (90 weeks in the top 100), radioactive from Imagine Dragons (87 weeks), sail from AWOLNATION (79 weeks), Levitating of Dua Lipa (77 weeks), I’m Yours by Jason Mraz (76 weeks), Save Your Tears by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande (69 weeks), How Do I Live by LeAnn Rimes (69 weeks), Counting Stars from OneRepublic (68 weeks) and Party Rock Anthem of LMFAO (68 weeks).

Last July, Heat Waves had already become the longest-standing song by a band in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Fun fact to note, Heat Waves took no less than 59 weeks to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2022, surpassing the famous song’s 35 weeks All I Want For Christmas Is You of Mariah Carey for her “slowness” to reach first position on this list.

featured on dreamlandthe third studio album by Glass Animals, Heat Waves allowed the British rock band to be voted “Best Rock Artist” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, ahead of groups as prestigious as Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin and twenty one pilots.