“Glass Onion”, the new Netflix original film, will be the sequel to “Knives Out”

The sequel to “Knives Out” written and directed by Rian Johnson. (Netflix)

The sequel to Between knives and secrets will have again Daniel Craig in the leading role and again with the script and direction of Ryan Johnson, now officially called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterybut this time as an original production of Netflix. Only Craig’s face and the title of the film were seen in the ad with no further information.

After the farewell of james-bondCraig will return and base the franchise on the director of Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi. The project was a great success in its passage through theaters in 2019 and the video platform turned its attention to Johnson to produce a new feature film, thinking of extending it beyond the film that opens at the end of this year. In addition to Craig, they are already confirmed Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, kathryn hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Clin, kate hudson Y dave baptist in the cast, making it clear that the saga could become one case per film.

“Glass Onion” is the title of the sequel to “Knives Out”. (Netflix)

As explained by the director himself on his Twitter account, the name change of Knives Out 2 a Glass Onions It has to do with an idea taken from Christie Agatha in which he will get into different mysteries under the same framework and from the perspective of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). This is how Netflix plans its detective franchise.

The director and screenwriter expanded on the concept: “One thing I love about Agatha Christie is that she never stays afloat creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know it’s the opposite. It wasn’t just about scenarios or methods of murder, she was constantly expanding the genre conceptually.” Johnson. “Under the umbrella of crime fiction, he wrote spy novels, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glamorous travelogues. When I made Knives Outthat’s what got me excited about the prospect of doing more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc: emulating Christie and making each film like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, raison d’être… and ( ta dah) title.”

Rian Johnson will return to direct a second and third installment of his hit film. (Lionsgate Films)

The original film follows the story of the detective Benoît Blanc, who arrives at a mansion to investigate the mysterious death of billionaire novelist Harlan Thrombey, who had previously invited his entire family to celebrate his 85th birthday. The next day, his housekeeper goes up to Harlan’s room to bring him breakfast and find the dead writer. From here begins the investigation in which Benoit must find the person responsible and for that he will have to unearth the secrets that the family full of curious characters hides.

That production had several virtues, among them, the script and an extensive list of summoning actors and actresses: Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, don johnson, Tony Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Frank OzY Christopher Plummer. A large part of them were rising actors and another part, successful film figures such as Collette, Johnson and Plummer.

The original film was released in 2019 and was nominated for an Oscar. (Lionsgate Films)

The original film is from 2019, lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes and was one of the most outstanding titles of that year. In fact today Netflix It has it well on the cover and it was even in the rankings among the most viewed films. Also, Knives Out It was nominated for Best Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars and received rave reviews from the press and the general public. Commercially it was also a big deal: it cost 40 million dollars and grossed 300 worldwide.

Due to its success, Netflix bought the rights to the film to add it to its platform, but also to produce two new sequels. Knives Out 2 It will have its premiere this year and will be the first of that agreement. So possibly, if the performance is good, we would have more than three movies of Benoit Blanc.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, stars of “Knives Out”. (Shutterstock)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could have a small release in theaters and then, obviously, in Netflix.

