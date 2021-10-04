Glastonbury 2022 line up takes shape. BILLIE EILISH will be the youngest headliner ever

New record for Billie Eilish! The artist will be the youngest solo headliner of the Glastonbury 2022 festival with her performance on the evening of Friday 24 June 2022 on the Pyramid Stage.

It is the first headliner to be confirmed for next year’s festival, after two years of cancellations related to Covid. (Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney would have been the stars of the 2020 festival.)

This seems like the perfect way to return and I can’t wait! ” tweeted organizer Emily Eavis.

Despite its consecutive cancellations, this year Glastonbury (taking place June 22-26, 2022) held a virtual festival featuring Coldplay and Smile’s debut performance, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s project with Sons Of drummer. Kemet Tom Skinner.

We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/okFoERUPlF – Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 4, 2021

