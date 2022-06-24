Glastonbury comes alive after three years, crowds await Billie Eilish

The American singer-songwriter recently told Matt Wilkinson of Apple Music 1 that performing on the Pyramid stage was a “unique opportunity”, adding that she was “thrilled” to be the youngest headliner of all the time.

Gabby Sergeant, 24, a London business executive, said the seven-time Grammy winner was unmissable.

“I absolutely want to see her,” she said. “I think she has great songs like ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Bad Guy’.”

Organizer Emily Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, said when announcing Eilish in October, “This looks like the perfect way for us to come back and I can’t wait!”

Glastonbury is famous for its eclectic line-up. Rock band Foals and electronic musician Four Tet are just two of dozens of late Friday alternatives.

Rachel Austin, 43, engagement manager Lincoln in the east of England, said no one can prepare you for all the experiences on offer.

“It’s just amazing, the pictures don’t do it justice at all,” she said.

A CONCENTRATE OF FREEDOM

Friday kicked off with rock band The Libertines on the Other Stage, one level below the Pyramid.

Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a video call to the crowd, urging them to spread the truth about Russia’s invasion.

“Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share that sentiment with all whose freedom is under attack,” he said in a recorded message to cheers.

Other bands playing on Friday include Wet Leg, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream.

Glastonbury returned for its 50th anniversary two years later than expected after the pandemic scuttled the 2020 and 2021 events.

Over 138,000 tickets have been sold for the festival, held since 1970 at the Eavis dairy farm.

Paul McCartney will headline Saturday, a week after his 80th birthday, while Diana Ross and Kendrick Lemar will headline Sunday.