Glazed Donut Nails Are the Sweetest Summer Manicure

According to Nick Drewe, trend futurologist and founder of coupon website WeThrift, the glazed donut trend is perfect for today’s makeup slumps and summertime naturalness: “Everyone is opting for a more natural look for nails,” she says, “and the same can be said for hair and makeup, as minimalism, naturalness and tone are all the rage.” Summer is the time to cut down on the glamor and embrace a softer, more natural look as people head out on vacations to outdoor festivals and gatherings in the sun.”

Summer is also the best time to experiment with nail looks. From the boldest shades of summer’s hottest nail polishes, to 2000-inspired butterfly nail art and jelly nails, there are plenty of manicure options to match your cocktail party on the terrace. Enamel nails strike the perfect balance: they’re neutral with a little more punch, and they’re perfect for any setting or place on the agenda. “The classic, neutral nail is a must-have look in the summer season, as the shade of this one goes with just about any outfit,” says Drewe. “It’s no wonder so many are drawn to this color as it demonstrates elegance and subtlety.”

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt is behind Bieber’s glazed donut sets and used OPI products to achieve the frosty shine. According to the brand, Ganzorigt started with a base coat of OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat, followed by a coat of OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny, a pure milky white. Next, she applied a coat of OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat, followed by OPI Chrome Effects in the Tin Man Can for a subtle iridescent finish. To seal the look, she finished everything off with another coat of topcoat.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This interests you:

Why Marta Lozano LOVES the Ombré French Manicure?

The yellow manicure that we want thanks to Tania Llasera

It’s official: the Spritz dress is already more trendy than María Pombo’s manicure