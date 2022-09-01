Glazed French Nails: The Brightest and Most Minimalist Manicure Trend

The french icing nails They come to steal the crown from this summer’s undisputed mani trend. We cannot deny that the glazed donut nails broke the internet with Hailey Bieber’s pearl pink hair color leading the trend after she wore them on the Met Gala red carpet and posed alongside a royal icing donut for campaign photos for her brand, Rhode Beauty.

To date, the hashtag #glazeddonutnails has received more than 64 million views on TikTok, and everyone from Vanessa Hudgens and JLo to our co-workers have worn it too. Essie even took out her top coat Iced Out Filter so we could recreate the look at home.

But moving forward, there’s a sophisticated twist that combines the famous chrome aesthetic with another favorite mani trend, the classic French tip. The french icing nails They’re the sophisticated little sister of the donut glaze, and they’re perfect if you fancy a more subtle nod to the trend.

‘Right now, I love applying a sheer pink foundation with a french tip soft enamel,’ luxury nail artist Harriet Westmoreland told Glamor UK, whose clients include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zendaya. ‘After applying a sheer pink base, I keep the tip clean and apply a thin layer of chrome powder.’

applied to short nails and square, this beautiful manicure is very discreet. And we’ve also seen this look on Sydney Sweeney. the artist of nailZola Ganzorigt, who created the original glazed donut mani for Hailey, is the mastermind behind the gorgeous glazed french tip in Sydney ombre.