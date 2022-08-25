Glazed nails or why the nails that your grandmother did are again the most

In the United States they have been baptized as “glazed donut nails” (glazed donut nails) and they are the sensation of the season, although your grandmother or your mother wore them. We talk about the glazed nails or, as you will better identify them, pearl nails, that off-white or pink manicure with a shiny pearl finish that has become a top trend in recent times.

Precisely the term “frosting” with which this new manicure has been coined compares the appearance of the coverage of sugary donuts with the precious iridescent finish of these nails, which is equal parts flattering and hypnotic. International and national influencers are to blame for the fact that it has gone viral in a short time and that the demand in nail salons is growing.

We tell you everything you need to know about this new nail trend that will sweep the fall-winter 2022 season.

Glazed nails: Hailey Bieber’s most viral nails

Hailey Bieber’s viral manicure (@nailsbyzola)

The model Hailey bieber was the first to draw attention to this manicure worldwide. She sported it in a pearly pink bench and with the long rounded nails that she is used to wearing. She was immediately followed by other influencers who were in charge of continuing to make the trend viral, such as Kylie Jennerin a pinkish-lilac tone, as well as the actresses sydney Sweeney (in bubblegum pink) and Vanessa Hudgens (in white). And on the national scene, content creators like Marta Lozano, among others.

@haileybieber

It is a nail tone that combines several of the trends of the moment: such as the natural nails, in pink or off-white tones that combine with any look and enhance the tanned tone of the hands. Or the one with the nails «milky”, with a milky finish that rejuvenates and flatters the hands like no other manicure. or the nails chromewhich are again a trend for next season in all kinds of shades.

Vanessa Hudgens nails @nailsbyzola)

The reasons to love glazed nails and join the trend are not few. On the one hand, they are worn in pink, off-white and even purple tones that greatly embellish the hands because enhance the tan. Therefore, they are a good way to prolong it and show off beautiful skin beyond the summer. On the other hand, it is worth trying them because they are so versatile that combine with all the looks in the wardrobe, whether casual, formal or informal. Perfect and coordinated nails for weeks!

Glazed nails: how to do them at home

If you want to show off the trendy glazed nails, the easiest thing is to ask for them in your trusted nail salon. Although if you are more than do your own nails at homeyou have two ways to get them:

@nailsbyzola

1. The easiest way is through a pearl finish enamel or iridescent in one of the trending shades. That is, in the range of white, pink or lilac.

2. With enamel powder: as you can see in this video (from Zola Ganzorigt, the manicurist who did Hailey Bieber’s nails for the Met Gala 2022), you can get that glazed finish on your nails with a pearl finish powder polish that you should apply after the “base coat” and the base polish of your choice . This will give the manicure the background tone (white, pink, lilac, bluish, etc.) and you will have to apply the powder on top of it to give it that beautiful glazed effect.

Glazed nails: a bit of inspiration

When it comes to showing off your glazed nails You have several options to customize them. That is why we have searched for a little inspiration on Instagram so that you can find yours:

Colored Glazed Donut Nails

@nailsbyzola

They are achieved using powder enamel of the desired color or a normal colored base nail polish with an iridescent powder on top to give the icing effect.

french icing nails

@nailed_it_capemaynj

It consists of doing a French manicure and adding the powder coating on top coat before the top coat to give it the pearl finish. precious!

Short Frosted Nails

@itsgrlnails

Frosted nails also look great on short nails. These, for example, are made on a manicure short and square nailswith a pearl enamel to achieve the pearly effect.

Ombre Glazed Nails

@nailsbyzola

It’s a mix between the nails “baby boomers” and the glazed ones that give rise to an original gradient with a pearly shine. Choose a lilac tone like this one that she wore actress Sydney Sweeney to hit the nail on the head.

Salmon Glazed Nails

@kendalkit

Within the pearlescent nail color variety, this salmon pink shade is one of the sweetest and most romantic that you can choose And surely more than one reminds her of the manicure her grandmother had years ago.

Main image: @baraandbeauty