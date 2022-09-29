Glee: 10 memes that perfectly sum up Kurt and Blaine’s relationship

Pop star Lance Bass, a member of beloved band NSYNC, recently commented in an interview that Darren Criss would be the perfect candidate to join the band in case Justin Timberlake is unavailable (via ETCanada). This news couldn’t be better for Glee fans, who would love to see one of their favorite actors on stage with this amazing boy band.

Darren Criss is best known for his role as Blaine Anderson on Glee, primarily due to his relationship with fellow fan favorite Kurt Hummel. Their relationship has inspired many LGBTQ+ teens to embrace their sexuality, which is why Klaine remains such an iconic couple.

10 They’re Good Guys

In the episode “Blame It on the Alcohol”, the New Directions throw a party at Rachel’s house, where some try alcohol for the first time. Blaine and Kurt get adorably drunk with everyone, and because it’s glee club, they spend most of the time singing and dancing.

However, at this point in the series, Blaine and Kurt weren’t together yet, and some fans still crave an episode where the two get drunk on being a couple. Probably, their kindness would intensify completely. Still, Blaine and Kurt aren’t exactly party people, especially Kurt, and that’s fine too.

9 fans are willing to die for them

Right now there are a few LGBTQ+ shows people can watch, but that wasn’t the case in 2012. Glee was one of the first shows with multiple queer characters, and it was very relevant to lots of people who weren’t used to seeing themselves on television.

Even though Glee is one of those it’s embarrassing to admit you like, Blaine and Kurt were one of the few gay characters from the 2010s that people could actually relate to. Their relationship was eye-opening for fans, who still care deeply about this wholesome couple.

8 Sue Was Their Biggest Sender

In season six, Sue makes sure to reconcile Blaine and Kurt, who had once again broken up. Granted, she’s not using the healthiest method, locking them together in an elevator while forcing them to kiss. Besides that, she uses a doll which is a combination of her face and Billy the Puppet, which was incredibly scary.

Surprisingly, Sue reconciling Kurt and Blaine became one of the series’ most wholesome moments. Even though most people believe that Sue Sylvester is a heartless person who only cares about destroying the Glee club, her character is much more complex than that. Coach Cheerios also has a soft heart, and she’s also Klaine’s most loyal shipper.

7 They Have A Specific Aesthetic

Anyone who’s watched Glee knows Blaine and Kurt’s specific fashion sense. Both pay a lot of attention to what they wear, especially Kurt, who is passionate about what he wears and even gets a job in the fashion industry in later seasons.

Blaine’s vests and bow ties are emblematic of his character (as well as the extreme amount of hair gel he tends to use). Kurt is also well known for his stylish coats. Without a doubt, whoever designed these mannequins was trying to honor the beloved couple.

6 They Can Be A Bit Overdone

Blaine and Kurt are very passionate about their singing career and they make sure to put on the best performances. They are not afraid to put on a show. Blaine usually goes for very electric songs that allow him to handle a lot of dynamism around the stage, while Kurt pays a lot of attention to creating the best costumes possible.

There’s no doubt that they’re both extremely talented, but it’s their attention to detail that makes them one of the best performers in the glee club. Not for nothing, they both become among the best Broadway actors in the future.

5 They Have The Best Dynamics

While Blaine and Kurt have a lot in common, like their love for musicals and fashion, they also have very distinct personalities. While Blaine is more of an outgoing person, Kurt tends to be shy and reserved. If they were animals, Blaine would probably be a dog, and Kurt would definitely be a cat.

However, their personalities align perfectly, creating one of the most wholesome dynamics on the show. Blaine is constantly helping Kurt step out of his comfort zone, and Kurt tends to be good at grounding his overachieving boyfriend.

4 They Lost Their Way For A While

Blaine and Kurt’s relationship wasn’t always perfect. Throughout the show, Blaine and Kurt unfortunately faced many obstacles. When Kurt left for New York, the distance created an almost irreparable rift between the two boys, who struggled to make the relationship work.

However, they always found their way to each other. Even though they dated other people for a while, it only served to make them realize that they are kindred spirits. Their relationship grew stronger and stronger – although in the end it needed a little help from a certain Sue Sylvester.

3 They Had The Saddest Breakup (Twice)

Even though Blaine and Kurt are one of the healthiest relationships on the show, they’re also one of the most problematic. When Kurt leaves for New York, Blaine’s insecurity drives him to cheat on him, which is why Kurt dumps him. They later reconcile and even get engaged, but again they break up because they find it hard to be on the same page.

However, as soon as the couple realized their mistake, they found a way for each other. The couple get married in the final season in a double wedding with Santana and Brittany, one of the show’s best moments. In the epilogue, Kurt and Blaine are described as one of the most successful relationships on the show.3

2 They Grown At Different Rates

When Kurt and Blaine become friends, it soon becomes apparent that Blaine has had more experience than the other boy, when it comes to embracing and exploring his sexuality. Kurt receives his first kiss during his freshman year of high school, when Karofsky steals it from him, while it is implied that Blaine has had affairs with other boys before.

It’s possible that this was one of the reasons they had such a hard time making their relationship work. Besides being very young, they both grew up at different rates, so they both needed to explore their identities before they could fully commit to each other.

1 They’re Glee’s Best Thing

Glee is one of the most controversial TV shows of the past decade. Many people think that the first season was great and then it went downhill while others loved it from start to finish even though it turned into a wreck. However, everyone agrees that Kurt and Blaine make an amazing couple, an opinion worth fighting for.

Even though these two characters have had a rocky journey, there is no doubt that they belong to each other. Even when not an item, they are still fiercely loyal. Luckily, the characters got their well-deserved happy endings, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.