Glee: 10 memes that perfectly sum up the character of Blaine

Boy band *NSYNC vocalist Lance Bass was recently asked who could replace Justin Timberlake if the band should reunite, and he immediately replied that Darren Criss would be the perfect option (via Billboard). Funny enough, Criss performed the NSYNC song “Bye, Bye, Bye” while on Glee, and fans would love to see him perform alongside one of the most iconic bands of the ’90s.

Criss’ character on the show, Blaine Anderson, is one of the show’s most beloved. The sweet and hyperactive boy is one of the best LGBTQ+ portrayals on TV and his relationship with Kurt still inspires many fans, who still share the most hilarious and wholesome memes about this character to this day.

10 He’s A Little King

Blaine isn’t exactly short, but he’s definitely one of the shortest male characters on the show, especially when standing next to Finn, who is practically a mountain. However, size is not important at the moment to protect Kurt from people at school.

When he hangs out with Kurt, he looks a little short standing next to him since Kurt is taller and his skinny complexion makes him look even taller. The height difference makes them even cuter, and fans love including that aspect of their relationship in FanFiction.

9 He’s A Cinnamon Bun

One thing that’s absolutely certain about Blaine is that he’s in love. He is always kind to everyone and tries to make people feel loved and accepted. When Kurt transfers to Dalton Academy due to bullying at McKinley High, Blaine makes sure to give him a warm welcome at school.

On top of that, most of the time Blaine is in a good mood, and he’s always ready to sing and dance. His electric and warm personality makes him one of the best characters on the show since Blaine is always one of Glee’s healthiest moments.

8 Not the brightest bulb in the Christmas tree

While Blaine isn’t dumb, there are times on the show where he is naïve. For example, when he makes a big gesture of love to flirt with the saleswoman from Gap, when this guy was older than him. On top of that, he gets especially ridiculous when he gets drunk.

Fans love to tap into that aspect of Blaine’s personality and create jokes and memes like this about it. This one is especially funny since Burt is already having a hard enough time connecting with his son’s boyfriend.

7 His Character Deteriorates In Later Seasons

At the start of Blaine’s appearance on the show, he’s a level-headed teenager, who knows exactly who he is and what he wants. However, as the show progresses, Blaine becomes increasingly lost. In season four, he doesn’t know how to adjust to his new life without Kurt and his insecurity about his relationship causes him to cheat on him, one of Blaine’s worst decisions.

When Blaine goes to New York to surprise his boyfriend, it becomes very apparent how depressed Blaine is. The pair go to a karaoke bar and Blaine performs a very sad and haunting version of “Teenage Dream”, a song he sings in the first appearance on the show.

6 He absolutely loves hair gel

One of the main traits of Blaine Anderson is that he is always perfectly dressed. He makes sure he has the best attire, complete with his favorite bow ties, and that none of his hair is out of place. For this reason, he wears an exceptional amount of hair gel; without it, he feels deeply worried about his appearance.

However, in the show’s final season flash-forward, it appears Blaine is wearing less hair gel than in previous seasons of the show. This may mean that Blaine already has more self-confidence and doesn’t need to change his appearance as much.

5 He Is Deeply In Love With Kurt Hummel

Even though he and Kurt have a lot of issues during the series, the fact that Blaine and Kurt belong together is an opinion worth fighting for. Just look at the way Blaine looks at Kurt to know how in love he is with the boy, and fans firmly believe that they make one of the best couples on the show.

Fortunately, Kurt and Blaine are shown married in the series finale. They are also expecting a baby carried by Rachel Berry. So, fans can stay content knowing that this couple had a well-deserved happy ending.

4 He Gives Good Advice

When Kurt was going through one of the toughest times of his life, Blaine was just the person he needed to help him. Blaine gave Kurt the strength he needed to stand up to his bullies, especially Dave Karofsky, reminding him that he could be brave.

Blaine’s emphasis on the word “courage” is one of the show’s most iconic moments. Without Blaine’s empathy and wise words, Kurt would have had a harder time facing his demons. That’s why they make one of the best couples on the show, and Blaine’s ability to give good advice is one of his best attributes.

3 He’s Obsessed With The Muppets

Although Blaine looks confident on the outside, he can be a bit uncertain and controlling at times. When the glee club tries to brainstorm ideas for Nationals, Blaine gets a bit bossy and suggests performances in which he’s the center of attention.

Because of this, Kurt suggests to Blaine that he shouldn’t become a “puppet master”, which leads to a gas-induced hallucinogenic dream in which the New Directions are actual puppets, and he directs them in a performance. from “You’re My Best Friends”. Even though the Glee Club sometimes reacts defensively to this side of Blaine, in his heart he has the best intentions.

2 He’s been through a lot

Like many gay kids, Blaine had to endure societal homophobia. He does not get along with his father, and in the series it is implied that his father does not really accept his sexuality. On top of that, he had to endure bullying at his high school before Dalton because he went to his high school dance with another boy.

However, despite everything he’s been through, he’s a very well-rounded teenager. He is a very good friend to his peers, and although he can get carried away at times, he always has the best intentions. Sometimes his insecurity gets the better of him, but in the end, Blaine manages to heal and become a better person.

1 He’s Not Always The Most Consistent Person

After Kurt leaves McKinley and moves to New York, Blaine struggles to adjust to the long-distance relationship. Feeling lonely and insecure, Blaine cheats on Kurt with Eli C, which leads to the couple breaking up. However, during the fourth season, the two boys find their way back to each other. Still, they aren’t dating, but that doesn’t stop Blaine from planning to propose.

As crazy as the situation seems, Blaine buys a ring, even going against Burt’s wishes. In season five, when the couple decides to go out again, Blaine proposes to Kurt and the boy says yes. Even though everyone thought Blaine was crazy for proposing so soon, after everything he and Kurt had been through, it was clear they were meant to be.