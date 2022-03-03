‘GLEE’: Two years after Naya Rivera’s death, her family starts a strong lawsuit

United States.- Several years after the death of Naya Riverahis family is now solving a big demand by culpable homicide for the drowning of the famous, who appeared in the series glee.

According to online court records, the agreement was reached on February 24 and a hearing is scheduled for March 16, where a judge will hear everything and then officially sign.

Through a statement to E! News, the attorney for the actress’ estate and her six-year-old son, said all parties were able to reach an agreement, which is subject to the consent of the Ventura Superior Court.

Through this settlement, Josey will receive fair compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother in Lake Piru. Although the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never really be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly help Josey with his life beyond this tragedy,” the ad states.

According to court documents, Naya’s family indicated that the actress’s drowning was preventable, but that “defendants’ negligence was a substantial factor in Naya’s drowning death.”

Given Naya’s exceptional physical condition, her relative youth, her strong swimming skills, and her powerful love for Josey, she must have struggled hard to get back on the boat and succumbed to exhaustion for at least a few minutes. During those minutes, Naya may not have known if Josey returned to the boat. Despite Defendants’ inaccurate press reports, Naya did not push Josey back into the boat. Yes, she surely knew that he was dying and would not give it back to her son.”

It is only known that this lawsuit is in process and there is no other information about it.