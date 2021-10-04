Glee’s Chord Overstreet is madly in love with a famous actress from Beautiful …

News

The actor, who we will soon see also in the Apple TV + comedy Acapulco, has formalized his relationship with a well-known face of the long-running CBS soap opera: that’s who it is.

There were rumors about their sentimental relationship for several months and now, finally, they have come out into the open. Let’s talk about the former star of Glee Chord Overstreet and of Camelia Somers, actress best known for her role as Charlotte in the soap Beautiful. The couple formalized the relationship in a very unique way, appearing in the music video for Overstreet’s new single titled Sunkissed.

Chord Overstreet and Camelia Somers are officially engaged

A few days ago the former face of Glee (You will remember him as the character of Sam Evans in the musical comedy of FOIX but we point out that he will also be among the protagonists of Acapulco, a new comedy from Apple TV + coming in streaming on October 8) has released his new music video online on the notes of the song Sunkissed. The 32-year-old actor has shown himself in romantic attitudes with Camelia Somers (who, among other things, is the niece of the most famous Suzanne Somers, known to the public for playing the role of Chrissy in Three hearts for rent), who is twenty-five years old. In the video, the two lovebirds dance, play and laugh together. Overstreet and Somers first appeared together about a year ago on her birthday and People had made it known that they were dating. But the couple had never confirmed a bond until now. Prior to Camelia Somers, Overstreet dated for several months, in 2018, Emma Watson. But not only that: in the past the actor was also romantically linked to colleagues such as Emma Roberts And Ashley Benson. Below you can see the video of Sunkissed.

